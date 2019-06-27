BMW grille debate should focus on 7 Series, says design director

Debate over BMW’s ‘over-sized’ grille design should be focused on the BMW 7 Series alone, according to the group’s design director Adrian van Hooydonk.
Discussions regarding BMW’s controversial grille designs ramped up this year with the launch of the facelifted 7 Series, and grew louder with the reveal of the BMW X7. However, van Hooydonk believes the criticism - led by UK commentators according to BMW’s monitoring - has now incorrectly put a focus on BMW grille designs as a whole.
“I don’t think it should be a BMW brand discussion at all, but rather one of the 7 Series alone,” said van Hooydonk. “All of our other cars are world cars, where the various tastes of the market tastes converge with no discrepancies, but the 7 Series sits separately.
“In Europe - the smallest market - the buyers are understated, but in the US and China - where most 7 Series are sold - they are younger and more extrovert. When we launched the new 7 Series [in 2015] it was criticised for not looking different enough, so the message for the facelift was clear: make it stand out. And now we have.”
However, van Hooydonk predicted that the separation in global tastes would not last long, pointing to feedback that he is increasingly receiving from BMW’s Shanghai design centre. “I hear from them that design tastes in China are developing rapidly,” he said. “Yes, they still want a modern look that pushes boundaries, but they are increasingly calling for subtle too. The gap is narrowing down, so I see the 7 Series design coming together with the rest of the range in a short time.”
Join the debate
Peter Cavellini
Grrrr....!!!!
This grille thing, BMW isn’t the only one with a bigger grille on there cars, Audi, Mercedes just to name two are putting big cheesy grins on the new cars not just BMW, it seems unfair to pick on or use BMW as the example.
Peter Cavellini.
289
BMW Grille
Yes, but BMW didnt have big gaping mouth grilles, it was less 'in your face', unike other brands.
By stating that 'their customers' meaning the Chinese....want this feature, they are basically giving a two finger salute to European customers, who I feel sure will reciprocate. It looks a bloody mess, and they are pandering to a shrinking Chinese market. Risky business model.
I still dont see what the difficulty is in having differing frontal treatment for Asian and European markets....reduced bling all round for Europe if they still want a European market that is!
xxxx
BMW design language
My favourite comment ".......it was criticised for not looking different enough, so the message for the facelift was clear: make it stand out. And now we have.” sticking pepper pig on the bonnet would also have made it stand out, still wouldn't look right though!!!
typos1 - Just can’t respect opinion
289
@xxxx
....Peppa Pig - Haha - priceless.
You are right though xxxx !
TStag
Hmm sounds like BMW have not
Hmm sounds like BMW have not received good feedback and have started to back track
rare
BMW 30 odd years ago didn’t
BMW 30 odd years ago didn’t design cars by customer committees. That’s why they had design integrity.
Theyve lost sole of that integrity now, because they pander to market tastes. You could say that’s sensible, making a product a customer wants to buy. But in the long term I don’t think that’s the case. People respect integrity especially from a big historic brand.
Cersai Lannister
Clever talking
There's a lot of coded words here that I suspect the PR team rehearsed before the interview. That Chinese buyers want to have something different now bit are moving to subtlety is one. The other is "don't worry" it will solve itself with evolving tastes. The inference being that the large Chinese market will, like the more traditional UK one, is looking for something more tasteful.
It sounds like a facelift is coming....
I noticed that yesterday's Puma featured separate headlights in a front that isn't merged into one. Aside from the usual SUV-haters here, it seemed to be well-liked and so I wonder if there's a trend here to front end design that doesn't fuse lights into grille with gulping gills below in the bumper?
scrap
It’s not just the grille,
It’s not just the grille, Adrian!
In so many areas BMW design is falling well short. That stupid oversize grille is a symptom of much bigger problems. The new 3 series really is poor, especially the Touring version.
BMW had some of the strongest design DNA in the business and they’ve trashed it.
BritInToronto
I see that hideous, oversized
I see that hideous, oversized grille has morphed onto the new M1 sportscar concept which looks even worse! Seems ever more unlikely that BMW will feature on my potential new car list!
Cenuijmu
His comments are disingenious
Firstly he says the Chinese and US markets but if you look at Doug De Muro's youtube review of it the condemnation is uniform, and he mainly has a US audience.
And it's not just the 7 series to make it look diferent, have you seen the new 2020 1 series? The grill is 50% deeper than the last one.
So actually he is making BMW seem to be the manufacturer of big grills.
He's talking corporate bollocks. However the proof is in the pudding on how well they sell...
Add your comment