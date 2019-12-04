Bentley wins Britain's most admired car company award

Bentley has been voted as Britain's most admired car company, as well as winning an award for the quality of its products, at an awards ceremony organised by Management Today.

Established in 1990, the Britain's Most Admired Companies competition is unique in that the winners are voted by 217 business leaders, including competing companies in each sector.

Bentley was the top car maker in the automotive sector and came 13th in the overall list, based on an extensive study of 250 leading British companies across 25 sectors.

BMW came 14th and Toyota was placed in 20th position. That placed all three ahead of firms such as GlaxoSmithKline, Sky and Tesco. The first-placed company was Greggs.

Bentley CEO Adrian Hallmark, who joined the firm in 2018 from Jaguar Land Rover, has turned Bentley around from loss-making last year to £65m profit in the first three quarters of this year.

He said: "Bentley is already the most sought-after luxury car brand in the world, so we are delighted to receive further, independent recognition of our achievements, especially in the company's centenary year."

Bentley has launched its new Flying Spur and Bentayga Hybrid this year, and is tipped to reveal an ultra-exclusive Mulliner open-top model in the coming months, priced at £1.5m.

READ MORE

Bentley plots £1.5m ultra-exclusive open-top sports tourer

Bentley at 100: its greatest cars

Bentley unveils one-off Continental GT art car