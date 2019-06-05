UK new car market declines again in May

Britain’s new car market continued its negative trend in May in the face of continued political instability, a fall in consumer confidence and uncertainty over diesel.
A total of 183,724 new cars were registered last month, down 4.6% year on year, according to figures from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT). Private consumers bought 5% fewer cars, with fleet and business custom falling by 3% and 29% respectively.
One main factor is the sustained decline in demand for diesel cars, which were down 18.3% year on year in their 26th consecutive month of falling popularity. This wasn’t offset by a modest 1% growth for petrol cars and an 11.7% rise for alternatively fuelled vehicles (AFVs).
Of the rise in AFVs, demand for petrol-electric hybrids increased by nearly 35%, with battery electric cars up 81%. However, plug-in hybrids declined 40.6% in May and 25.1% so far this year - figures the SMMT claims are directly related to the Government’s removal of the purchase grant for the vehicle type.
SMMT CEO Mike Hawes said: “Confusing policy messages and changes to incentives continue to affect consumer and business confidence, causing drivers to keep hold of their older, more polluting vehicles for longer.
“New cars are safer, cleaner and more advanced than ever and, with sophisticated safety, efficiency and comfort features as well as a host of attractive deals on offer. There has never been a better time to invest in a new car”.
Read more:
Brexit shutdowns cause UK production slump in April
Join the debate
Peter Cavellini
The Trump effect.....
Yes, dear Donald was let into Britain, and he spouted the Special relationship nonsense about how there were great new deals on the cards after Brexit, this and Mrs May surrendering, who is to blame for this poor performance?......
Peter Cavellini.
xxxx
Read and comment
You do know these figures relate to May 2019! Before AirForce had even taken off.
typos1 - Just can’t respect opinion
LP in Brighton
Invest in a new car?
I'm not so sure given that most cars only retain about 35% of their initial purchase price after three years! As investments go, new cars are generally pretty poor.
But a sales decline of just 5% isn't really so bad in the context of increasing congestion, escalating fuel prices, reduced numbers of young drivers and modern cars being relatively long lasting. Surely, the industry must adapt to buyers not needing a new model every three years?
xxxx
We've never had it so good
My main car is 5 years old with 60k on it, drives like new, looks like new, has every gadget I need and is plenty quick enough. The car will probably do another 50k in 2 years and still feel new'ish, why would I spend £20k+ to trade it in for something that'll only be slight better.
Cars are just to good these days, even their looks barely change. Just check out a 12 year old BMW 1 series
typos1 - Just can’t respect opinion
405line
Seems like a positive sign to me
For the good of the planet that's a good thing and a car is not "an investment". Time to keep the "old car" we have and save the planet for future generations. Some manufacturers will need to close down it's as simple as that. The government wanted people to drive less, use public transport and they are. After the crap they pulled with diesel and then the retrospective taxation they actually scrapped (good petrol) cars for and then the final insult of introducing ULEZ zones to deal with the problems of diesel that have been known since the the 1940's (pathe news explains) do we think that people should just carry on walking into oblivion like a "mummy" with its arms outstreched, and eyes wrapped in bandages?
Add your comment