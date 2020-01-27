38 deaths on smart motorways prompt government review

The UK government has revealed that 38 people have been killed in crashes on smart motorways in the last five years.

The announcement came in response to a Freedom of Information (FOI) request from the BBC’s Panorama programme. It is the first time Highways England, which manages the country’s road infrastructure, has reported the total number of deaths.

Smart motorways have come under heavy criticism in the five years since they were first trialled in the West Midlands in 2006. The removal of the hard shoulder to improve traffic flow means broken-down vehicles unable to reach a refuge area are forced to remain stationary in ‘live’ lanes, with no protection against oncoming traffic.

The Panorama report also revealed that one section of the M25 motorway has seen a 20-fold increase in near-misses (incidents with “the potential to cause injury or ill health”) since it became a stretch of smart motorway in April 2014. In the five years prior to its reconfiguration, there were 72 near misses. In the five years after, there were 1485.

It has also emerged that a warning sign on the same section of the M25 had been out of action for 336 days. Smart motorways are deployed across approximately 200 miles of the UK’s 2,200-mile network.

Transport secretary Grant Schapps told Panorama that smart motorways should be “as safe or safer than regular motorways or we shouldn’t have them at all”. It is expected that a government review of smart motorways, set to conclude imminently, will suggest ways the new type of road can be improved.

The BBC reports that a radar-based car detection system will be rolled out across all smart motorways over the next three years, automatically detecting stationary vehicles and triggering warning signs to alert drivers behind. There are also calls from figures such as AA President Edmund King to substantially increase the number of refuge areas on roads.