Tory government pledges £25bn for road improvement

Chancellor Sajid Javid will outline a £25bn road network improvement plan to get underway in 2020, in a speech today (30 September).

According to the BBC, the scheme will get underway in 2020, making use of a ‘national roads fund’ set aside by Javid’s predecessor Phillip Hammond. Further funding, Javid said, will come from taxes and borrowing, augmented by “record low interest rates”.

The first works to be undertaken will include the completion of the dualling of the A66 Trans-Pennine expressway and A46 Newark bypass, and improvement works to Manchester’s Simister Island interchange.

Work will also get underway on the new A248 trunk road between Cambridge and Milton Keynes, and the often-congested A12 in the east of England will be widened.

Alongside works to improve journeys for drivers, David will also reaffirm a commitment to improving Britain’s public transport network. The BBC says bus services nationwide stand to benefit from a £220 million cash injection, with £50m devoted to creating the country’s first ‘all-electric bus town or city’.

Also on the cards are a series of ‘superbus networks’, which will lead to councils building more bus lanes to encourage service providers to offer more routes. A trial will be held in Cornwall next year.

Javid will also voice an ambition for all city buses in the country to offer contactless payment, as the technology becomes more universally adopted.

Further details will be confirmed by the chancellor in his speech at 3pm, as the annual Conservative party conference wraps up its second day in Manchester.

Read more