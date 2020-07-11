Autocar's manifesto: Why Government must rethink the 2035 combustion ban

Earlier this year, the UK government announced that it was considering bringing a planned ban on sales of new petrol and diesel cars and vans forward from 2040 to 2035 – or maybe even earlier – and extending it to include hybrids and plug-in hybrids. As part of the process, the Department for Transport and Office for Low Emission Vehicles launched a public consultation to find out what the public thinks of its proposals.
The consultation asks for views on:
The phase-out date.
The definition of what should be phased out.
Barriers to achieving the above proposals.
The impact of these ambitions on different sectors of industry and society.
What measures are required by government and others to achieve the earlier phase-out date.
This is a hugely significant and important decision, and we at Autocar felt it was vital to make sure that our voice – and yours – is heard. Below, therefore, is our response to the consultation, which we have submitted to OLEV. We urge you to do the same.
Autocar's view
Let’s make one thing clear: Autocar supports the electrification of the UK car parc as quickly as is practicable, both as a way of cutting toxic emissions in our cities and of eliminating the CO2 output of British cars and vans, a contributor to global warming. For years it has been clear to us – as we believe it also has been to all global car makers – that these are dominant, desirable outcomes.
However, the proposed ban on sales of all internal-combustion-engine (ICE) cars and vans by 2035, and possibly 2032, strikes us as a close-to-unworkable way of achieving laudable aims.
It’s almost guaranteed to do irrevocable harm to a British car industry that was once the darling of politicians but has been successively battered by the Great Recession, Brexit uncertainties and now the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic. We believe a realistic examination of the effects of the proposed ban must generate a change of emphasis.
ac555
Deaths
ScottpolocoupeS
And when will the govt ban
And when will the govt ban smoking ? More than 100,000 people die every year from smoking related illnesses ! Ah, but of course, the govt earns a fortune in duty !!
Rtfazeberdee
not this old "argument"
"Estimates of the effects of an EV-only car parc on the UK power grid vary from “it’s no problem” to “it will be cataclysmic”
People in the know e.g. the grid themselves - "it's no problem"
Detractors - “it will be cataclysmic” - using the stupid and bogus example "what if all EVs plug in at the same time"
yvesferrer
New argument?
At present, the UK grid uses supplies from abroad to a surprising extent (think of good old EDF as in Electricité de France?)
When the countries providing this power (excess their current needs) have to satisfy domestic demand for their own EVs, where will the juice come from? And that is before any issues like Tariffs and other political shenanigans come into play after Brexit but that is crystal-ball territory best left to 'able' politicians of all kinds!
Looking at the projected needs and the planned construction of power stations in the UK and abroad, there seems to be a large grey gap that is hardly ever discussed in Select Committees and such...
Between 'no problem' and 'cataclysmic' there needs to be a 'Yellow Brick Road': so far, the available information is rather vague on this...
Ruperts Trooper
UK government pushing for 2022 end
I don't know if it's reliable but I've been told that JLR have agreed with HM Government that pure diesel will end by the end of 2022 - presumably diesel hybrids will still be permitted after that.
I hadn't realised the end was so near.
yvesferrer
Horse before cart?
Before any government can impose restrictions on ICE production, it is imperative that a replacement is put in place!
Until the question of a proper, working grid is resolved (and that inludes the matter of time to re-charge) there can be little prospect of a wholesale 'switch' among the public. Such grid must extend to all rural areas, too...
Add to this other issues like the cost of EVs and their dependence on batteries largely produced in geo-political 'unstable' countries and it is easy to understand the reluctance towards EVs from so many.
Another question that remains unanswered is that of running cost (i.e. the Tax levied by the government) once the 'switch' is completed: someone has to pay for the new infrastructure! Current gimmicks like Congestion-fee exemption will die naturally, too
Lastly, if these issues were not enough to think about, we see 'well-intentioned' manufacturers with their UK hearts on their sleeves move their factories abroad with the dual aim of retaining their share of european markets and to avoid being snared by UK legislation: how cunning!
There is a patent need to move away from fossil fuels: could hydrogen be a practical answer? Time will tell but I am unlikely to be on this Earth still when that happens, sadly...
Peter Cavellini
Time.
When is the write time?, anybody know?, it's this current generation that have to start it, it won't be a twenty year cycle and everything will be sorted, we're all in super efficient cars Buses,Lorries etc, it just won't be that simple, we're struggling with COVID-19 on top of Brexit and not forgetting the decade the Bankers made us savers poorer through no fault of our own.Ev cars will have to be cheaper,I'm talking £20K round about the price point, not many today can afford the £25K+ for one, the charging infrastructure needs more funding so it can be done faster, even to the point that all new Houses should have an EV charging capability, there are too many other variables to mentions here, I'm sure others will know more than me.
