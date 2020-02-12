Petrol and diesel car sales ban could come in 2032

The proposal to ban the sale of all petrol and diesel-engined cars - including hybrids and plug-in hybrids - by 2035 could be brought forward by a further three years, according to transport secretary Grant Shapps.
Speaking as a guest on BBC Radio 5 live, Shapps said the ban would happen by 2035 "or even 2032", before stating there would be consultation before any decision is made.
The accelerated plan to bring the ban from 2040 to 2035, proposed last week has already been branded "extremely concerning" by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).
The move, which is five years earlier than previous plans, was announced by prime minister Boris Johnson at the launch of the COP26 climate summit as part of measures to help the UK achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050.
However, SMMT boss Mike Hawes claims the government has "seemingly moved the goalposts" without a clear plan in place to achieve the goal.
"Manufacturers are fully invested in a zero-emissions future, with some 60 plug-in models now on the market and 34 more coming in 2020," Hawes said.
"However, with current demand for this still expensive technology still just a fraction of sales, it’s clear that accelerating an already very challenging ambition will take more than industry investment.
"This is about market transformation, yet we still don’t have clarity on the future of the plug-in car grant - the most significant driver of EV uptake - which ends in just 60 days’ time, while the UK’s charging network is still woefully inadequate.
“If the UK is to lead the global zero emissions agenda, we need a competitive marketplace and a competitive business environment to encourage manufacturers to sell and build here. A date without a plan will merely destroy value today.
Join the debate
FRI2
I applaud this strong and
I applaud this strong and courageous proposal by the UK- although 2035 is a rather optimistic deadline. A gradual ban towards 2045 seems more realistic.
scrap
FRI2 wrote:
It’s vacuous posturing by a clueless government.
Industry is begging for a detailed plan. Government offers sound bites. Announcing a ban in 2035 is easy for this PM. He avoids any of the work required to get there.
Stuart21
Ok, here's the details.
No fossil fuelled vehicles to be sold from 1 / 1 2035.
FRI2
I guess you can always buy
Stuart21
- EsDesign EV Driveline -
EsDesign™ Co, located in Chonburi Province, Thailand, will disclose its patent pending EV driveline in the near future.
Using a radical rotor topology, the EsDrive Driveline provides the least friction, least weight and lowest parts count; handling, packaging and NVH are also greatly improved. Driveline friction will be close to halved, (low single digits), weight even more, with an extremely low unsprung weight possible.
There are no limitations to size, weight or torque capacity of the basic design; from personal scooters, right up to military behemoths, when designed to the application. Initially, it will be used for city cars and commercial vehicles; development for performance vehicles will follow.
The EsDesign Driveline will greatly reduce the cost of EVs, finally making them more economical to purchase than equivalent ‘ICE’ (internal combustion engine) vehicles; running costs will also be considerably less. Reduced friction and weight will provide a greater range with a given battery, or the same range, with a smaller / lighter / more economical battery.
...................................
EsDesign was founded by automotive engineer & industrial designer Stuart Saunders, who studied at UNSW on a traineeship with Leyland Australia. One of his first automotive inventions was a progressive rate, programmable rate independent suspension system for the rear of the Mini, with only one moving part for 2 wheels. Some of his later inventions were a number of 4WD systems, a no friction limited slip differential, and a 6W/°C CPU cooler.
For anyone interested in Electric Vehicles, EsDesign holds the IP on the most important development in EV drives for many years.
Stuart Saunders
EsDesign Co., Ltd.
P.O. Box 7,
Ban Amphur,
Chonburi,
Thailand.
Ph +66 (0) 8 0002 1166
Skype - Stuart51
Symanski
Busted Boris.
Boris is all Bluff and Bluster. He's busted, he needs to hide his disastrous Brexit somehow. Even on Brexit Day he was in hiding!
Boris is unfit to be PM; he just wanted the title and popularity, not the responsibility.
Onlineo
Great news. This should be
Infrastructure needs to change. New car parks should have AC charger in 50% of parking spaces or 150kwh+ DC in 5% of spaces to get planning permission. This would add some extra infrastructure quickly, and within a year or 2 these businesses will massively benefit as people can easily and charge whilst visiting.
Also each car should be tied to a household energy plan. So that no matter where you charge you pay the same rate for charing on AC as you would if charging at home. This is just added to you electricity bill electronically without any extra fobs, or apps or companies to sign up to. Simply login to you energy supplier type in your vehicle registration and it should be able to charge up when you plug in. DC chargers with speeds of 50kwh-350kwh could charge 10-100% more to cover the set up cost. We need government leadership here, as the current system is a mess.
CarNut170
...a bit silly
You think that your stated situation would improve with a BEV?!
Both the BEV and PHEV use a PTC heater - the same amount of energy will be used. You will use a significant amount of said 200 mile range pre-heating the car in the BEV.
You would need to charge it daily, just as you do the PHEV. Except the PHEV's range can be extended in 5 minutes at a petrol pump...
It will take decades for charging stations to become as ubiquitous as you say, but they won't need to.
The government 2035 ban is the date of the beginning of the end for mass car ownership. We are regressing to the Victorian era, with your electric horse and cart attending your front door to whisk you away.
There seems a clear misunderstanding that this is a loss of liberty.
Andy1960
By "Electric horse and cart" do you mean electric, self driven t
I would be really happy to be picked up by a driverless taxi that could drop me off at work and then move on to the next pick-up. Delivering better use.
I could then keep my ICE for purely pleasure journeys.
Give "Rise of the Robots" a read to see the impact that robotics will have on the global economy and on our lifestyles
Vertigo
Ambivalent
On the one hand, it's good that the timeline is being accelerated. 2040 was a bit ridiculous - if plug-ins aren't already the vast majority by then, something will have gone very wrong.
However. The hybrid ban is something that should be reconsidered. If a plug-in hybrid has enough electric range that the combustion engine is very rarely used, it can actually have a slightly smaller carbon footprint than a larger-batteried pure EV. If I remember rightly the original plan would have allowed for this, the ban excluded hybrids with a 50-mile electric range. In my opinion that should be continued.
Also allows for some edge cases that absolutely have to have a combustion engine for whatever reason. (On a personal note I'd like to continue living in a country where a few cars have V8s, 10s and 12s.)
Pages
Add your comment