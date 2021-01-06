BACK TO ALL NEWS
Reborn 2021 Ford Mondeo spotted in public for the first time

What does the new lockdown mean for UK motorists?

Strict rules being passed into law today have an impact on car buying, servicing and driving
Autocar
News
4 mins read
6 January 2021

England has gone into a full national lockdown today (5 January 2021), joining the rest of the UK and much of Europe. So what does this mean for motorists and car buyers?

Car drivers may be unsure of the restrictions affecting vehicle usage, while would-be car purchasers will be deciding whether or not to put their commitment on hold until spring, when it's said restrictions could ease if Covid-19 case numbers sufficiently decline. 

The government is taking drastic action to prevent social gathering and unnecessary contact, so the rules coming into place are comparable with those we saw in March 2020 and stricter than those imposed in the second lockdown two months ago. 

To that end, there are a number of new rules coming into force that dictate what you can do with your car, how you can maintain it and whether you can buy a new model. 

Here is a rundown of the measures affecting motorists across the UK.

Can I still buy a new car?

Some non-essential retailers in England have been allowed to remain open as of 00:01 on 5 January, although only to operate a click-and-collect and delivery service. 

Car dealers can once again continue to offer a click-and-collect service, while operating a contactless delivery service. Showrooms, however, must close their doors, and tightened travel rules mean test drives won't be allowed. 

When it comes to collecting a pre-purchased car, the dealer will have to sanitise the entire vehicle - including the keys - and will take measures such as offering walk-through videos rather than in-person demonstrations.

The rules in Scotland are similar, with that country's lockdown forcing all non-essential businesses to close their doors but allowing them to trade on a click-and-collect basis. 

Wales has been under a national lockdown since 19 December and is likely to remain in this state until at least the end of January. All non-essential businesses have had to close completely, including car dealerships, but cars can still be ordered and collected. 

Can I buy a used car?

Used car dealers in England are subject to the same rules as their new car counterparts, meaning they can remain open if they trade according to a contact-free, closed-showroom model. 

Buying privately isn't advisable during the lockdown, as the rules state you should leave home only for essential purposes or to work if you can't work from home. There's no official guidance with regard to inspecting or collecting a car from another household, but social distancing rules must be adhered to at all times, meaning you shouldn't share a car with anyone from outside your own household.

Can I visit a garage?

During the first lockdown, the government granted drivers a six-month MOT extension to avoid unnecessary driving and people coming into close social contact at garages. It's unlikely that this measure will come into effect again, with garages allowed to remain open - not least because there's still a backlog of MOTs from 2020.

If you have to use your car during lockdown, it must be roadworthy, so book in for an MOT test before the date of expiry, and have your car serviced if it's due. Non-essential repairs are best left until the lockdown is eased, because you should leave home only for essential purposes. 

Similarly, garages remain open in Wales and Scotland, although only for essential repairs and MOTs. 

Can I go for a drive?

As with previous lockdowns, motorists should not go for a drive just to get out of the house. There are a number of key exceptions that allow driving, including to travel to a place of work if you can't work from home. 

Driving is allowed if you need to shop for essentials, while key workers can drive for childcare purposes and to take their kids to school. You can also drive to take care of vulnerable relatives or to attend a medical appointment. Automated car washes (mostly based on petrol station forecourts) remain open, but hand car washes have been closed nationwide. 

As before, there are questions being asked regarding the police's ability to enforce these driving rules. There are currently no plans to close any roads. 

Are driving lessons and tests allowed?

Social distancing and travel rules mean driving lessons and tests - both theory and practical - are cancelled until further notice. This includes motorcycle (CBT), driving instructor (ADI parts two and three) and standards examinations. 

The Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) will contact all affected candidates to let them know the test has been rescheduled. 

Driving lessons must only be given if the vehicle occupants are from the same household and the journey is of an essential nature. You should not leave home for the sole purpose of practising or teaching. 

jonboy4969 6 November 2020

nothing will happen as most

nothing will happen as most of the Morons that ignored it first time around will do so again, those that are just so selfish and moronic, that make themselves to be better than everyone else should be prosecuted and fined thousands, I have lost friends due to this, and had family with it, can this morons not understand that this is NOT a cold, it is worse, far worse, and people have and are dying, thousands and thousands, fir the sake of a few weeks, to try to get this back under some sort of control, to allow everyone to have a better Christmas, we are a couple of days in and i have seen no difference to the amount of traffic going past my house, i went for a walk yesterday and past my local retail park and the car park was fuller than i have seen it for weeks.It is those morons that make it harder for people like me that is classed as clinically extremely vulnerable, making me not able to do anything i would like to because Mr Moron wants to not wear their masks, or have a party next door, like they did last night, at least 15 W-Anchors at a fireworks party, until at least midnight, I dont care they have a party, they have had them before, but when thats illegal, and they KNOW our history, is that not right ?

CarNut170 5 January 2021

Unfortunately it appears you're unable to divine fact from fiction jonnyboy.

For the vast majority of people, SARS-Cov-2 is an mild respiraratory illness that lies somwhere between the mixture of viruses we refer to as "the common cold" and a common influenza virus.

It does unfortunately develop into the Covid-19 disease in people who have serious comorbities, and around 25% of people over 80 - growing in severity with age.

The "morons" you refer to are treating SARS-Cov-2 with precisely the level of caution they need to, given that they have a 0.0003% chance of dying from Covid-19 disease if they are under 50 - judging by the latest best estimate of the total number of infections that have occured.

The lockdown method of dealing with a virus like SARS-Cov-2 is an entirely novel one, pioneered by China. It is against WHO advice, and frankly moronic.

Protecting those at risk is always how viruses have been dealt with globally. It should be the case now also. Wearing a mask, social distancing etc. - sure. Lockdowns are a blunt and ineffective tool.

NoPasaran 6 January 2021
jonboy4969 wrote:

nothing will happen as most of the Morons that ignored it first time around will do so again, those that are just so selfish and moronic, that make themselves to be better than everyone else should be prosecuted and fined thousands, I have lost friends due to this, and had family with it, can this morons not understand that this is NOT a cold, it is worse, far worse, and people have and are dying, thousands and thousands, fir the sake of a few weeks, to try to get this back under some sort of control, to allow everyone to have a better Christmas, we are a couple of days in and i have seen no difference to the amount of traffic going past my house, i went for a walk yesterday and past my local retail park and the car park was fuller than i have seen it for weeks.It is those morons that make it harder for people like me that is classed as clinically extremely vulnerable, making me not able to do anything i would like to because Mr Moron wants to not wear their masks, or have a party next door, like they did last night, at least 15 W-Anchors at a fireworks party, until at least midnight, I dont care they have a party, they have had them before, but when thats illegal, and they KNOW our history, is that not right ?

You are psychotic. I believe you are one of these zombies that wear a mask in open air outside, even in cold and rain, and even when you have noone around. You probably drive with the mask on.

I think you should listen to DM song that goes: Death is everywhere, there are flies on the windshield, for a start, reminding us we could be torn apart tonight.

Also, I hope you take your vaccine, and you make your wife take it, your kids, your grandkids (if you have any), and all your relatives. 

Peter Cavellini 5 November 2020

How many respect lockdown?

Of my few ventures into Town or a Car showroom I see most don't, I don't think they forget, they just don't bother, and that's why England and probably the rest of the UK soon will in lockdown, Students having parties, people going on holiday to known areas of COVID.

Old But not yet Dead 3 November 2020

Petrol under £1 per litre again ?

Don't think so

NoPasaran 6 January 2021
Old But not yet Dead wrote:

Don't think so

Forget it, the petrol taxes will increase and the CO2 tax will be introduced, like in EU (Germany) and Switzerland. They call it caring for environment, reality is governments need your money, for different reasons.

