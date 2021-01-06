What does the new lockdown mean for UK motorists?

England has gone into a full national lockdown today (5 January 2021), joining the rest of the UK and much of Europe. So what does this mean for motorists and car buyers?

Car drivers may be unsure of the restrictions affecting vehicle usage, while would-be car purchasers will be deciding whether or not to put their commitment on hold until spring, when it's said restrictions could ease if Covid-19 case numbers sufficiently decline.

The government is taking drastic action to prevent social gathering and unnecessary contact, so the rules coming into place are comparable with those we saw in March 2020 and stricter than those imposed in the second lockdown two months ago.

To that end, there are a number of new rules coming into force that dictate what you can do with your car, how you can maintain it and whether you can buy a new model.

Here is a rundown of the measures affecting motorists across the UK.

Can I still buy a new car?

Some non-essential retailers in England have been allowed to remain open as of 00:01 on 5 January, although only to operate a click-and-collect and delivery service.

Car dealers can once again continue to offer a click-and-collect service, while operating a contactless delivery service. Showrooms, however, must close their doors, and tightened travel rules mean test drives won't be allowed.

When it comes to collecting a pre-purchased car, the dealer will have to sanitise the entire vehicle - including the keys - and will take measures such as offering walk-through videos rather than in-person demonstrations.

The rules in Scotland are similar, with that country's lockdown forcing all non-essential businesses to close their doors but allowing them to trade on a click-and-collect basis.

Wales has been under a national lockdown since 19 December and is likely to remain in this state until at least the end of January. All non-essential businesses have had to close completely, including car dealerships, but cars can still be ordered and collected.

Can I buy a used car?

Used car dealers in England are subject to the same rules as their new car counterparts, meaning they can remain open if they trade according to a contact-free, closed-showroom model.

Buying privately isn't advisable during the lockdown, as the rules state you should leave home only for essential purposes or to work if you can't work from home. There's no official guidance with regard to inspecting or collecting a car from another household, but social distancing rules must be adhered to at all times, meaning you shouldn't share a car with anyone from outside your own household.

Can I visit a garage?