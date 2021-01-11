100-mile lockdown trip lands used car buyer in court

Police officers have charged a driver with breaching Covid-19 lockdown restrictions after they travelled 100 miles to buy a used car.
The incident was reported on Twitter by the Central Motorways Policing Group (CPMG) after a Mk7 Volkswagen Golf GTI was stopped at Junction 6 of the M6 near Birmingham, allegedly having travelled from the north-west of the country.
The car was initially stopped as officers had information about "other possible offences" before the "Covid-19 breach then came to light". The force tweeted that "a private car swap deal isn't a good or lawful reason to be out at 10pm," having issued the driver with a court order.
The incident shines a light on what is generally considered to be a grey area when it comes to the new lockdown rules. Car dealerships have been allowed to remain open for click-and-collect transactions, and travel for essential purposes is permitted.
Responding to comments on its tweet, CPMG said that it couldn't disclose why the vehicle was initially stopped and directed people to the official government guidance for further queries about what types of travel are permitted during lockdown.
A CPMG spokesperson told Car Dealer magazine: "While it's not necessarily a breach of Covid-19 rules to buy a replacement vehicle if required for essential travel, a car swap isn't deemed appropriate during the current lockdown restrictions, where essential travel only is permitted."
The government has issued no specific guidance with respect to private car sales, mandating only that travel is only permitted for work if it can't be done from home, essential shopping trips, exercise and medical purposes. All should be undertaken as locally as possible, according to the guidance.
The traffic stop incident comes days after Derbyshire Police issued £200 fines to two women who had driven five miles in separate cars to walk around a reservoir. The pair criticised the officers involved for their "intimidating" approach, and the force said yesterday that it would conduct "an urgent review" into the fines in light of new guidance.
This is why I have no respect for the police at all, they didn't charge Cum-quat for doing his 400mi round trip and driving when he couldn't see properly, but when a member of the public does something less they're the first to brag about it on Twitter... And of course this is more important that solving actual crimes, cus they don't do that anymore either!
I see, you failed to mention members of other political parties, Illegal raves or gathering of political or environmental gatherings/protests, Journalists/TV presenters or their families or celebrities in general who breached or may have breached the rules, and concentrated on one person, are you really that bitter and twisted?
Seems that rules are being arbitarily applied, and without legal backing either. Something is either lawful, or not. No grey area. What was a legitimate and essential trip to the buyers, was not according to the police. Who is right? The law can not tell you because it is deliberately vague.
As for the two woman, they were both walking locally in a quiet area away from other people. And their cup of tea was considered to be a picnic! Someone in the police needs a kick up the rear as the interpreation of the law is also so vague as to be made up on the spot. At most, an explaination as to why the police considered this a breach should have been the most they'd do.
But then, the laws have so many loopholes.
I'm sure you can still go to Durham for an eyetest though.