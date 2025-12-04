BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Zipcar's UK exit points to failure of government policy on car sharing
UP NEXT
Ford set to channel Bronco for new PHEV SUV

Zipcar's UK exit points to failure of government policy on car sharing

Avis-owned car sharing firm has paused London bookings until 31 December 2025 while it considers an exit

Nick Gibbs
News
5 mins read
4 December 2025

News that Zipcar is poised to shut its doors on its only remaining UK operation (in London) has prompted an outpouring of frustration from loyal users.

The restaurant critic Jay Rayner posted on Bluesky that he was “dismayed” by the decision. “The car club availability was at the heart of our decision to abandon car ownership around five years ago," he added.

Car sharing schemes (sometimes known as car clubs) are on the rise in Europe, with the number of vehicles available across the region up 8% last year to 129,000, according to a November report by car sharing tech company Invers.

To access this content please subscribe
20% annual saving
Regular membership
£19.99
Monthly
£199
Annual
Get started
Automatic renewal
Team membership
£799
Price includes a 20% discount for a team of 5
Email us
See all benefits here

Latest Reviews

BMW iX3 review 2025 001
BMW iX3 review
BMW iX3 review
MErcedes C Class reveiw 2025 001
Mercedes C-Class
8
Mercedes C-Class
Intro 570s 2016 rt ap
Used McLaren 570S 2015-2019 review
10
Used McLaren 570S 2015-2019 review
Dacia Bigster Hyrbid 2025 front cornering sand
Dacia Bigster
8
Dacia Bigster
Toyota bZ4X review 2025 047
Toyota bZ4X
Toyota bZ4X

View all car reviews