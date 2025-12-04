News that Zipcar is poised to shut its doors on its only remaining UK operation (in London) has prompted an outpouring of frustration from loyal users.

The restaurant critic Jay Rayner posted on Bluesky that he was “dismayed” by the decision. “The car club availability was at the heart of our decision to abandon car ownership around five years ago," he added.

Car sharing schemes (sometimes known as car clubs) are on the rise in Europe, with the number of vehicles available across the region up 8% last year to 129,000, according to a November report by car sharing tech company Invers.