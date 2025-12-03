The UK government has invested £10 million into a new Mercedes-AMG project to develop its next generation of high-performance electric motors.

The new programme will be led by Mercedes-AMG High Performance Powertrains, the Brixworth-based division that builds the German firm's Formula 1 power units.

AMG HPP will be supported by Oxford-based motor manufacturer Yasa, which was acquired by Mercedes-Benz in 2021, as well as Stoke-based gear manufacturer DePe.

Funding for the so-called Ignited project from the UK government, the German government and Mercedes-Benz totals £20 million.