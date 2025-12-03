BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: UK government invests £10m in next-gen Mercedes-AMG EV motors
UK government invests £10m in next-gen Mercedes-AMG EV motors

New Ignited engineering project – funded by the UK, Germany and Mercedes-Benz – will create 150 jobs in UK

Charlie Martin Autocar
News
1 min read
3 December 2025

The UK government has invested £10 million into a new Mercedes-AMG project to develop its next generation of high-performance electric motors.

The new programme will be led by Mercedes-AMG High Performance Powertrains, the Brixworth-based division that builds the German firm's Formula 1 power units. 

AMG HPP will be supported by Oxford-based motor manufacturer Yasa, which was acquired by Mercedes-Benz in 2021, as well as Stoke-based gear manufacturer DePe.

Funding for the so-called Ignited project from the UK government, the German government and Mercedes-Benz totals £20 million. 

