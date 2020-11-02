BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Inside the industry: Car sales and the Covid effect
UP NEXT
Nissan Figaro at 30: plotting the retro roadster's history

Inside the industry: Car sales and the Covid effect

The Covid lockdown has driven a shift to online car purchases
Jim Holder
News
2 mins read
2 November 2020

In a year of turmoil and disruption, what do you think the most significant change in the UK automotive industry has been? The EV sales boom? Autonomous vehicle developments? Or perhaps another shift that has accelerated out of sight.

Pre-Covid, online new and used car buying was seen as inevitable if some way off. It was important enough for car makers, retailers and third parties – all jostling for position as ever – to have strategies and investments in play, but very much at the fringes of how most cars were expected to be bought. For many, it was about occupying the space at the start of car purchase research prior to funnelling the buyer into a dealership.

But the effects of lockdown have shifted that view in a big way, with fully online car sales – buyers researching and concluding purchases entirely online, sometimes including home delivery – accelerating exponentially. That, in turn, is attracting investment into these sales channels and driving further growth.

Almost no one predicts the end of the physical dealership, but everybody is talking about an omni-channel approach that allows customers to buy cars however they wish. Little wonder: one-on-one video tours of cars for sale are available, and even some of the harder aspects of a financial transaction can now be done online and with money-back guarantees.

A chat with Bill Berman, chief executive of the Pendragon dealer group, which is the third largest in the UK by turnover, highlighted the trend “By mid-May we were delivering 100 used cars a week, all bought digitally,” he said. “We thought demand might lessen as lockdown eased, but we keep fine-tuning it and the volumes keep rising. Between 16 and 19% of our Car Store sales are with home delivery and no physical interaction with the store in any way.”

Established players are now firmly in the sights of high-profile start-ups such as Cazoo and Cinch, whose TV ads you can hardly avoid right now as they try to muscle in on the used car market. Investors believe they have a bright long-term future: Cazoo is valued at more than £2 billion, albeit buoyed by the rock star status, in such circles, of founder Alex Chesterman, who created LoveFilm and founded Zoopla.

Ultimately, it will be car buyers, not sellers, who dictate whether that’s true. But while few will bemoan a leaner, more efficient car-buying process, be in no doubt that it stands to fundamentally shift the economic model around car sales that has evolved over the past 120 years.

READ MORE

Inside the industry: How long will Brexit blight the car world? 

Inside the industry: car makers and retailers have a love-hate relationship 

Inside the industry: Firms can still thrive in these tough times

Advertisement
Advertisement

Find an Autocar review

Latest Drives

Mercedes-C300e 2020 first drive review - hero side
Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300e 2020 UK review
Volkswagen Arteon Shooting Brake eHybrid 2020 first drive review - hero front
Volkswagen Arteon Shooting Brake 1.4 TSI eHybrid 2020 review
Mercedes-Benz GLE 350de 2020 first drive review - hero front
Mercedes-Benz GLE 350de 2020 UK review
Suzuki Across Hybrid 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Suzuki Across 2020 UK review
BMW 4 Series 420d 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
BMW 4 Series 420d M Sport Coupe 2020 UK review
View all latest drives

Join the debate

Comments
1

xxxx

2 November 2020

The shear thought of buying a secondhand car unseen on the web from a dealer with no forecourt or garage to speak of is as bad as it gets in the car world, or any world for that matter

Add your comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find an Autocar car review

Latest Drives

Mercedes-C300e 2020 first drive review - hero side
Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300e 2020 UK review
Volkswagen Arteon Shooting Brake eHybrid 2020 first drive review - hero front
Volkswagen Arteon Shooting Brake 1.4 TSI eHybrid 2020 review
Mercedes-Benz GLE 350de 2020 first drive review - hero front
Mercedes-Benz GLE 350de 2020 UK review
Suzuki Across Hybrid 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Suzuki Across 2020 UK review
BMW 4 Series 420d 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
BMW 4 Series 420d M Sport Coupe 2020 UK review
View all latest drives