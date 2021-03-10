Government evaluating road from Northern Ireland to Scotland

The government has launched an official feasibility study into the prospect of a tunnel or bridge between Northern Ireland and Scotland as part of the prime minister's bold plan to "improve pan-UK transport links".
Network Rail chairman and ex-Transport for London Commissioner Peter Hendy has been asked by Boris Johnson to "address the problem of union connectivity" as a means of accelerating the UK's recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.
The nature of the potential 'fixed link' has yet to be determined, but the BBC reports expert estimates of a total outlay between £15 billion and £20bn.
The proposed Irish Sea crossing forms part of a plan to cultivate a UK-wide transport strategy to replace the devolved and disparate system currently in place across the four nations of the UK. The government has allocated £20 million to the improvement and updating of several key transport corridors.
Other projects mooted as part of the scheme include a widening of the predominantly single-carriageway A1 road north of Newcastle upon Tyne and a congestion-relieving scheme on the much-maligned M4 corridor.
The oft-congested A75 in south-west Scotland has been earmarked for improvement, too, which would speed up transit times for freight delivered to the Scottish port of Cairnryan from Ireland.
Johnson outlined his motivations for the scheme: "For far too long, we have tended to carve up the country through a devolve-and-forget approach. We have devised transport strategies for Scotland, for Wales, for Northern Ireland and [for] Northern England – and yet, incredible as it may seem, we have failed to produce a UK-wide transport strategy.
"We left it, bizarrely, to the EU, which had a concept called the Trans-European Transport Network. The UK paid handsomely for our friends to draw these lines on the map, about €420m [£359.6m] per year. We only got about 10% back.
"The result is that the sinews of pan-UK transport have atrophied, with inadequate connections, needless bottlenecks and endless delays on the vital links between one part of the UK and another."
Johnson also wants to overhaul the tax structure for domestic air travel and potentially explore the possibility of overhauling the main railway north of Newcastle to speed up journey times from London to Glasgow.
The A75 is completely appalling. I drove from the M6 to Cairnryan and back earlier this week and how that road can be used to take traffic to a major port is beyond belief. I averaged 42 MPH over about 90 miles - each way in a car. The sight of HGV's overtaking each other on what is mostly just a single carriageway country lane is a sight to behold.
Domestic air travel duty needs reducing also, give people more options for travel.
Is it April Fools Day already? after other Johnsonian follies such as the Boris Island airport for London and the Garden Bridge which cost the UK tens of millions without a brick being laid. Other follies are the useless Borismaster bus that replaced the excellent Bendy Buses,the Boris Bikes.how much did that cost? and lets not forget the cable car over the Thames which cost £60m and before the Covid pandemic was being used at less than 10% of it's capacity. So going back to the crossing what do you get? how big a carriageway would you get would it be a dual carriage way or if it's a rail link does Johnson realize that NI railways run off a different gauge to the trains here in Blighty. If it's going to be a tunnel did I mention the Beaufort's Dyke that's in the way of the tunnel, it's 30 miles long,2 miles wide ,1000ft deep and yep it's got a million tons of chemical and explosives dumped in it. If they're serious about improving communications between how about ordering (from UK shipyards) a fleet of brand new ferries like the ships that ply the Baltic Sea,rather than pursue this folly
Not Boris mania again?!, let's gets the really important stuff sorted first, like this Pandemic, and then Brexit, what's a statement Bridge/Tunnel going to do for commerce?, apart from creating temporary jobs till it's built, and filling the pockets of already millionaires.