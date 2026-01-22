BACK TO ALL NEWS
Clarification plea from car makers over EU's 2035 EV climbdown

The proposals, announced in December, include allowing some ICE sales to remain after 2035

Nick Gibbs
News
4 mins read
22 January 2026

European carmakers are pleading for speedy clarification on proposals published in December designed to ease the path to full electrification, with specific focus on the new small-car category.

Carmakers including Renault and Stellantis have largely welcomed the proposed changes, which include allowing some combustion engine sales after 2035. 

