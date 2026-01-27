BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Mercedes-AMG readies 'extreme' V8-powered CLE
UP NEXT
The V12 Aston Martin you can buy for the price of a Golf

Mercedes-AMG readies 'extreme' V8-powered CLE

Second model in exclusive Mythos line is set to revive V8 thunder with a flat-plane-crank engine

Greg Kable
News
2 mins read
27 January 2026

Mercedes-AMG is preparing to launch a hardcore, 600bhp-plus V8-powered CLE Coupé.

The new high-performance CLE is the second model in AMG’s exclusive Mythos series, following the open-top SL 63-based PureSpeed that was launched in 2024.

It's currently undergoing winter testing in prototype form in Sweden and is planned to go into limited production later this year ahead of a start to sales and customer deliveries in 2027.

Described as “extreme”, the CLE Mythos marks a decisive return to V8 power for AMG's mid-sized coupé and follows the controversial reception of the four-cylinder plug-in hybrid drivetrain in the latest C63.

It will be powered by the a new twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 that features a motorsport-derived flat-plane crank – the same engine that will enter production in the updated S-Class, which is due to be unveiled on 29 January.

In the S-Class, the V8 is claimed to develop more than 530bhp and 550 lb ft of torque. However, in the lighter, more performance-focused CLE Mythos, output is expected to rise substantially, likely surpassing 650bhp, with torque set to exceed 590 lb ft.

This represents a substantial increase over the existing CLE 53, which has a turbocharged 3.0-litre straight six producing 443bhp and 413 lb ft of torque (443 lb ft with overboost).

The new V8's major power uplift hints at a 0-62mph time comfortably under 4.0sec and a top speed approaching 186mph.

The switch to a flat-plane crankshaft – a layout first used by AMG in the GT Black Series of 2020 – reduces rotating mass, allowing for higher revs, sharper throttle response and improved efficiency.

It also enables more compact engine packaging, making it easier to fit into cars like the CLE without major changes to the engine bay architecture.

The CLE’s chassis will most likely be heavily modified to cope with the substantial extra power.

While full information has yet to be confirmed, the prototype confirms that the new model features a widened front track, greater wheel offset and a lower ride height than the current CLE 53. This positions the car on a level similar to the engineering measures previously reserved for AMG’s Black Series models.

Wrapped around those new underpinnings is a dramatic, track-honed exterior. Among the visual changes hinted at by the prototype is a reworked front end featuring a restyled grille and host of brake and engine cooling air ducts and curtains. It also receives widened front and rear wheel arches and a carbonfibre roof.

The prototype also features a prominent rear wing that will be aimed at providing a significant amount of downforce while on track. The area around the rear diffuser has been modified, too, with four trapezoidal-shaped tailpipe tips replacing the round items on the CLE 53.

With a price of £664,000 and just 250 units made, the SL PureSpeed signals what’s in store for the CLE Mythos when it's officially unveiled later this year: a stratospheric price tag and very low production numbers.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

Toyota Aygo X GR RT 2025 ME 8
Toyota Aygo X
7
Toyota Aygo X
KIA EV4 review 2026 001
Kia EV4
7
Kia EV4
audi e tron gt quattro hero front
Audi E-tron GT
8
Audi E-tron GT
Fiat Grande Panda review 2026 001
Fiat Grande Panda
8
Fiat Grande Panda
Skoda Fabia 130 review 2025 001
Skoda Fabia 130
8
Skoda Fabia 130

View all car reviews

Read our review

Car review
Mercedes AMG CLE 53 review 2025 001 front cornering

Mercedes-AMG CLE 53

Performance package puts the BMW M4 in the hot CLE’s sights

Read our review
Back to top

Advertisement

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.

used Mercedes-Benz cars for sale

 Mercedes-Benz CLA 1.3 CLA250e 15.6kWh AMG Line Night Edition (Premium Plus) Coupe 8G-DCT Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr opens in a new tab
£25,298
 Mercedes-Benz A CLASS 1.3 A200 AMG Line (Executive) 7G-DCT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr opens in a new tab
£15,690
 Mercedes-Benz E Class 2.0 E220d SE G-Tronic+ Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr opens in a new tab
£13,295
 Mercedes-Benz A-CLASS 2.0 A250 AMG Line (Premium) 7G-DCT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr opens in a new tab
£15,990
 Mercedes-Benz C Class 2.0 C200 Sport 7G-Tronic+ Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr opens in a new tab
£7,990
 Mercedes-Benz C-CLASS 1.5 C200 MHEV EQ Boost AMG Line G-Tronic+ Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr opens in a new tab
£14,970
 Mercedes-Benz E Class 2.0 E220d AMG Line (Premium) Cabriolet G-Tronic+ Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr opens in a new tab
£19,250
 Mercedes-Benz CLA CLASS 2.1 CLA220d AMG Line Coupe 7G-DCT Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr opens in a new tab
£16,499
 Mercedes-Benz GLC COUPE 2.0 GLC220d AMG Line Coupe G-Tronic+ 4MATIC Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr opens in a new tab
£27,499
View all 23072 cars

Join the debate

Comments
1
Add a comment…
Peter Cavellini 27 January 2026

I read about what this car and other models can do and then I read what it costs.

Latest Reviews

Toyota Aygo X GR RT 2025 ME 8
Toyota Aygo X
7
Toyota Aygo X
KIA EV4 review 2026 001
Kia EV4
7
Kia EV4
audi e tron gt quattro hero front
Audi E-tron GT
8
Audi E-tron GT
Fiat Grande Panda review 2026 001
Fiat Grande Panda
8
Fiat Grande Panda
Skoda Fabia 130 review 2025 001
Skoda Fabia 130
8
Skoda Fabia 130

View all car reviews