This Fabia 130 is not a vRS. Skoda says it’s milder than that (and vRSs have never been particularly hardcore) and this is as sporty as it’s going to get for the Fabia. Even so, there are some notable hardware changes from a normal Fabia.

This 130 gets its name from two sources: it makes 130kW (175bhp) and Skoda turned 130 years old last year.

To get to that figure (a 26bhp upgrade), some subtle upgrades have been made to the Volkswagen Group's ubiquitous four-cylinder 1.5 TSI 'Evo2' engine.

Its ECU has been modified and bits of the engine have been upgraded to cope with the additional power in a curiously global parts bin special kind of way: that larger intake plenum, as well as new rocker arms, charge air pipes from Mexico and thicker cylinder head gaskets from China.

There’s just the one set of 18in wheels to choose from, which the engineers are thrilled about, because it means they can make steering and camber adjustments specifically for this car without worrying about variables in wheel size.

There are a few '130' badges dotted around the outside and beneath the rear window is a solid black stripe to denote that you’re in a special edition. The diffuser looks surprisingly serious, and this is the only Fabia with visible exhaust pipes.

It’s available only with a dual-clutch automatic (DSG) gearbox. The 1.5-litre turbo engine can be specced with a manual in a few different Volkswagen Group cars, but not here. Skoda says there wouldn't be enough demand. But the software of the seven-speed DSG has been upgraded and it now holds on to gears a bit longer to make better use of the additional power.