The last three mentions of ‘intake plenum’ we can find in the Autocar archive related to the Ferrari 849 Testarossa, Gunther Werks' Porsche 993 Speedster and, er, the world’s fastest tractor. Now to make another for the Skoda Fabia 130.
It may just be a warm version of a small hatchback, not hot enough even by Skoda’s own reckoning to earn a vRS badge, but it seems some proper hardware engineering has gone into this little car.
Hot hatches have been falling by the wayside in great numbers, and even warm hatches are an endangered species, at least if you want one with a petrol engine.
There’s a hot hatch revival going on in the electric world with the Alpine A290, Mini Cooper E, Vauxhall Mokka GSE and a few others, but they won’t work for everyone.
With the pressures of emission restrictions and profitability, you can see why Skoda might not have bothered, but we’re glad it has.