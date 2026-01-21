BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Car makers call for clarity on EU's small car proposals
UP NEXT
China's Stratos confirmed for Europe with 429bhp

Car makers call for clarity on EU's small car proposals

Renault and Stellantis have welcomed proposed rule changes but details remain scarce

Nick Gibbs
News
4 mins read
21 January 2026

European car makers are pleading for speedy clarification on proposals published in December designed to ease the path to full electrification, with specific focus on the new small car category.

Manufacturers including Renault and Stellantis have largely welcomed the proposed changes, which include allowing some combustion-engine sales after 2035. 

Add a comment…