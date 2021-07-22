BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Shell to install 800 EV chargers at Waitrose shops by 2025
UP NEXT
E-bike review: Perry Ehopper 16" Electric Folding Bike

Shell to install 800 EV chargers at Waitrose shops by 2025

Project will increase the total number of Shell Recharge points in the UK eight-fold
News
2 mins read
22 July 2021

Multinational energy company Shell will install 800 electric vehicle chargers at Waitrose shops in by 2025, increasing its number of chargers almost eight-fold in the UK. 

Around 100 Waitrose shops will gain Shell Recharge stations, with each site expected to receive six 22kW chargers and two 50kW rapid chargers. 

The first installation is expected to take place early next year, in a move to create what Shell terms 'destination charging', where customers charge their EVs at a location they’re primarily visiting for an activity, such as shopping. 

“This is great news for EV drivers across the UK, knowing they can easily, quickly and reliably charge up at Shell charge points while shopping at Waitrose,” said Bernadette Williamson, the general manager of Shell UK Retail. “We want to make EV charging as hassle-free as possible and support our customers wherever they want to charge.”

The partnership will also result in the number of Shell forecourt shops selling Waitrose food increase from 57 to 125 by 2025.

“We're also delighted to bring our customers 800 new charging points for electric vehicles, including new rapid charging capabilities, as the UK moves more and more towards a sustainable transport network,” said Waitrose executive director James Bailey.

There are 108 Shell Recharge points located across the UK, with almost half located in London.

Shell recently acquired EV charging company Ubitricity and has set itself a goal of installing a total of 5000 charge points on forecourts and other locations by 2025.

READ MORE

Shell targets grid-restricted EV forecourts with 360kWh battery

Shell acquires EV charging firm Ubitricity

Used cars for sale

 Suzuki Alto 1.0 Sz 5dr
2014
£2,999
74,371miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Chevrolet Spark 1.0i Ls 5dr
2014
£3,295
44,523miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Volkswagen Up 1.0 Move Up 3dr
2014
£3,450
80,500miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Peugeot 107 1.0 Active 5dr
2014
£3,475
44,601miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Toyota Aygo 1.0 Vvt-i Move With Style 5dr
2014
£3,490
88,175miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Fiat Panda 1.2 Pop 5dr
2015
£3,490
84,110miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Suzuki Alto 1.0 Sz 5dr
2014
£3,495
39,398miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Suzuki Alto 1.0 Sz 5dr
2014
£3,499
66,771miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Peugeot 107 1.0 Active 3dr
2014
£3,500
43,222miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Drives

1 Hydundai Tucson PHEV 2021 UK FD hero front

Hyundai Tucson Ultimate Plug-in Hybrid 2021 review

1 Land Rover Defender V8 2021 UK FD hero front

Land Rover Defender 90 V8 2021 UK review

1 VW arteon R Shooting Brake 2021 UK FD hero front

Volkswagen Arteon R Shooting Brake 2021 UK review

1 Hyundai i30N DCT 2021 UK FD hero front

Hyundai i30 N Performance N-DCT 2021 UK review

1 Hyundai Bayon 2021 UK FD hero front

Hyundai Bayon 2021 UK review

View all latest drives

Join the debate

Comments
2
Add a comment…
xxxx 22 July 2021

@Paul D, not sure about your maths, 50kw giving just 30 miles in 30 minutes emmmm, I think you're well out!

Paul Dalgarno 22 July 2021

50kW fast chargers, they aren't fast. A guy shops in 30 mins, so you might add 30 miles at best. A woman takes twice as long to shop, so 60 miles added. My tongue is firmly in my cheek men vs women.  

Not sure what to make of it, 50kW ok for a top up if you're there an hour I suppose. But, need more 150kW + chargers for future proofing the network as number of BEVs increase, batttery capacity rises, etc. Don't skimp now, or we'll end up with a substandard network  

Latest Drives

1 Hydundai Tucson PHEV 2021 UK FD hero front

Hyundai Tucson Ultimate Plug-in Hybrid 2021 review

1 Land Rover Defender V8 2021 UK FD hero front

Land Rover Defender 90 V8 2021 UK review

1 VW arteon R Shooting Brake 2021 UK FD hero front

Volkswagen Arteon R Shooting Brake 2021 UK review

1 Hyundai i30N DCT 2021 UK FD hero front

Hyundai i30 N Performance N-DCT 2021 UK review

1 Hyundai Bayon 2021 UK FD hero front

Hyundai Bayon 2021 UK review

View all latest drives