Shell to install 800 EV chargers at Waitrose shops by 2025

Multinational energy company Shell will install 800 electric vehicle chargers at Waitrose shops in by 2025, increasing its number of chargers almost eight-fold in the UK.
Around 100 Waitrose shops will gain Shell Recharge stations, with each site expected to receive six 22kW chargers and two 50kW rapid chargers.
The first installation is expected to take place early next year, in a move to create what Shell terms 'destination charging', where customers charge their EVs at a location they’re primarily visiting for an activity, such as shopping.
“This is great news for EV drivers across the UK, knowing they can easily, quickly and reliably charge up at Shell charge points while shopping at Waitrose,” said Bernadette Williamson, the general manager of Shell UK Retail. “We want to make EV charging as hassle-free as possible and support our customers wherever they want to charge.”
The partnership will also result in the number of Shell forecourt shops selling Waitrose food increase from 57 to 125 by 2025.
“We're also delighted to bring our customers 800 new charging points for electric vehicles, including new rapid charging capabilities, as the UK moves more and more towards a sustainable transport network,” said Waitrose executive director James Bailey.
There are 108 Shell Recharge points located across the UK, with almost half located in London.
Shell recently acquired EV charging company Ubitricity and has set itself a goal of installing a total of 5000 charge points on forecourts and other locations by 2025.
@Paul D, not sure about your maths, 50kw giving just 30 miles in 30 minutes emmmm, I think you're well out!
50kW fast chargers, they aren't fast. A guy shops in 30 mins, so you might add 30 miles at best. A woman takes twice as long to shop, so 60 miles added. My tongue is firmly in my cheek men vs women.
Not sure what to make of it, 50kW ok for a top up if you're there an hour I suppose. But, need more 150kW + chargers for future proofing the network as number of BEVs increase, batttery capacity rises, etc. Don't skimp now, or we'll end up with a substandard network