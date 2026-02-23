Audi has named Lamborghini's chief technology officer Rouven Mohr as its new R&D boss, replacing Geoffrey Bouquot, less than three years after he joined the company.
The decision was taken by Audi’s supervisory board on 20 February, with Mohr appointed as board member for technical development with effect from 1 March, according to an official statement.
