BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Lamborghini technology boss heads to Audi to lead R&D
UP NEXT
How to buy a 350bhp Ford Mustang for £16k

Lamborghini technology boss heads to Audi to lead R&D

Rouven Mohr replaces Geoffrey Bouquot following a three-year stint in Sant'Agata

Greg Kable
News
2 mins read
23 February 2026

Audi has named Lamborghini's chief technology officer Rouven Mohr as its new R&D boss, replacing Geoffrey Bouquot, less than three years after he joined the company.

The decision was taken by Audi’s supervisory board on 20 February, with Mohr appointed as board member for technical development with effect from 1 March, according to an official statement.

Add a comment…