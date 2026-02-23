BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: 2027 Mercedes-Benz 'Little G' to offer choice of hybrid or EV
UP NEXT
High and mighty: We drive the £150,000 portal-axle Ineos

2027 Mercedes-Benz 'Little G' to offer choice of hybrid or EV

New chunky off-roader is due in two years as the entry point in an expanded G-Class range; will borrow CLA engine

Greg Kable
News
3 mins read
23 February 2026

The Mercedes-Benz 'Little G' will arrive in 2027 as a baby off-roader that will serve as the new entry point into an expanded G-Class range - and it will be sold with both ICE and EV power. 

The new model has been conceived as Mercedes' answer to JLR's incoming 'Defender Sport', so it will posses a set of hardcore attributes. 

This will pit it against a new breed of rugged crossovers, including the upcoming Toyota Land Cruiser FJ and Ford's European-made Bronco

Nicknamed Little G by Mercedes (it will take a different name for production), the model was initially billed as electric-only. 

However, Autocar understands the 4x4 - which will sit on a unique architecture and use an array of bespoke parts will now also be offered with the option of an internal combustion engine. 

This decision reflects a change in Mercedes' strategy for its new models as it aims to balance varying global regulatory demands with consumer powertrain preferences. 

The move also comes amid disappointing sales of the electric G-Class. 

Indeed, Mercedes recently scrapped previous targets to go EV-only, with CEO Ola Källenius saying it will sell ICE models "well into the 2030s" as the brand aims to "remain strategically focused and tactically flexible". 

Mercedes' shift reflects wider global automotive industry trends that have prompted rivals to alter their plans too - notably Porsche's recent change to its original EV-only intention for the Macan and Cayenne

Choice of powertrains

Mercedes Little G in camo

The engine the Little G will use is understood to be the turbocharged and hybrid-assisted 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol unit fitted to the CLA

It is designed and developed by Mercedes but produced by Horse Powertrain, a joint venture operated by Geely and Renault, in China. 

In the CLA, the engine delivers up to 188bhp and 221lb ft of torque. It is paired with a gearbox-mounted electric motor that is capable of providing engine-off running. 

The pure-electric version of the Little G is set to use a pair of Mercedes' 'eATS2.0' electric motors – one operating on the front wheels and a more powerful unit driving the rear wheels. 

An 85kWh NMC battery is expected to provide a WLTP range of close to 450 miles. 

Regardless of powertrain, it is understood that the Little G will be sold exclusively with four-wheel drive as part of its brief to deliver class-leading off-road performance. 

The hybrid and EV versions are both also due to receive sophisticated power management, with torque vectoring allowing individual drive to each wheel in an effort to offer similar off-road performance to the existing full-fat G-Class models. 

Bespoke platform

Mercedes-Benz Little G in Camo

The Little G was initially planned to share its platform with the new electric GLC and the 2026 electric C-Class saloon, but Mercedes' outgoing tech boss Markus Schäfer recently revealed to Autocar that it will be based on a unique architecture to be "as authentic as possible". 

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

1 hyundai bayon uk 0226 05
Hyundai Bayon
7
Hyundai Bayon
Alpine A290 GTS review 2026 001
Alpine A290
8
Alpine A290
Kia K4 review 2026 026
Kia K4
8
Kia K4
1 hyundai tucson n line 27
Hyundai Tucson
8
Hyundai Tucson
Hyundai Ioniq 9 2026 001
Hyundai Ioniq 9
8
Hyundai Ioniq 9

View all car reviews

Back to top

As a result, Mercedes is now thought to be engineering the Little G around a new ladder-frame chassis. 

The five-seat Little G is expected to measure up to 4400mm in length, positioning it as the new entry point to the G-Class sub-brand. 

Recent photographs of camouflaged test cars reveal that it will also be a much smaller proposition than the full-fat models, particularly in its height. The standard G-Glass is 1969mm tall, yet the test car appears to be lower than a 1718mm-tall EQS SUV pictured beside it. 

In its design, the Little G follows a similar, blocky aesthetic to the full-fat models, complete with three full-size side windows and a fixed spare wheel. 

Outgoing Mercedes design boss Gorden Wagener recently told Autocar that the new model will retain the larger G-Class's key design elements, including its characteristic round headlights and wing-mounted indicator units. 

Schäfer added that the Little G will use a significant number of unique components "far more than I ever wish to tell you". These include most of the bodywork panels. 

Production of the Little G remains scheduled to begin in 2027, with the electric variant set to be launched first. 

Tirning for the arrival of the combustion-engined version has yet to be confirmed.

Advertisement

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.

used Ford Focus 2011-2014 cars for sale

 Ford Focus 1.6T EcoBoost Zetec S Euro 5 (s/s) 5dr opens in a new tab
£3,777
 Ford Focus 1.6 TDCi Titanium Euro 5 (s/s) 5dr opens in a new tab
£3,495
 Ford Focus 1.6 Zetec Powershift Euro 5 5dr opens in a new tab
£4,995
 Ford Focus 1.0T EcoBoost Zetec S Euro 5 (s/s) 5dr opens in a new tab
£3,995
 Ford Focus 1.6 Titanium Powershift Euro 5 5dr opens in a new tab
£3,495
 Ford Focus 1.6 Zetec Euro 5 5dr opens in a new tab
£2,990
 Ford Focus 2.0T EcoBoost ST-2 Euro 5 (s/s) 5dr opens in a new tab
£6,495
 Ford Focus 1.6 Titanium Powershift Euro 5 5dr opens in a new tab
£4,350
 Ford Focus 1.6 Titanium Powershift Euro 5 5dr opens in a new tab
£3,749
View all 5674 cars

Join the debate

Comments
6
Add a comment…
Boris9119 23 February 2026

Difficult to see this 'baby' costing less than 100k?

Bar room lawyer 23 February 2026

Has someone photocopied Suzuki Jumny/Ineos/G Classe/old Defender?

matchico 23 February 2026

450 miles wltp with a 85kwh battery in a brick powered by 2 motors. Yeah right...

gagaga 23 February 2026

Indeed.  Would be lucky to make half that,

Latest Reviews

1 hyundai bayon uk 0226 05
Hyundai Bayon
7
Hyundai Bayon
Alpine A290 GTS review 2026 001
Alpine A290
8
Alpine A290
Kia K4 review 2026 026
Kia K4
8
Kia K4
1 hyundai tucson n line 27
Hyundai Tucson
8
Hyundai Tucson
Hyundai Ioniq 9 2026 001
Hyundai Ioniq 9
8
Hyundai Ioniq 9

View all car reviews