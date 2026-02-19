BACK TO ALL NEWS
Renault boss: partnerships important but firm also "strong alone"

Tie-ups with Nissan, Ford, Geely and more serve as "boosters for competitiveness" for the French giant

James Attwood
News
2 mins read
19 February 2026

The Renault Group will continue to use partnerships as “boosters for competitiveness” – but will ensure it can perform strongly without them.

While the French firm has loosened its alliance with Nissan in recent years, the two still work together, notably with Renault building the new Micra and a small A-segment model for the Japanese firm at its Douai plant.

