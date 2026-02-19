The Renault Group will continue to use partnerships as “boosters for competitiveness” – but will ensure it can perform strongly without them.
While the French firm has loosened its alliance with Nissan in recent years, the two still work together, notably with Renault building the new Micra and a small A-segment model for the Japanese firm at its Douai plant.
