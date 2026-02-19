The Renault Group will continue to expand its line-up, both in Europe and overseas, in the coming years as it seeks to continue its growth – and will outline its strategy for doing that next month.

The French firm has enjoyed a notable turnaround in the last four years under the ‘Renaulution’ strategy laid out by former CEO Luca de Meo. That plan involved expanding its affordable EV line-up with the 5, 4 and Twingo while also expanding its range of C-segment ICE cars, particularly SUVs.