BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: VW brand design chief Andreas Mindt promoted to Group role
UP NEXT
Audi commits to Concept C in 2027 amid Porsche 718 EV uncertainty

VW brand design chief Andreas Mindt promoted to Group role

Mindt will take over from Michael Mauer at the start of March; will continue to also lead VW brand design

Will Rimell Autocar
News
2 mins read
18 February 2026

Volkswagen brand design boss Andreas Mindt will take on a wider role at the Volkswagen Group on 1 March.

He will replace Michael Mauer, who has been the Group design chief for eight years over two stints, the first beginning in 2015.

Mauer (pictured below), who recently stepped down as head of design at Porsche after 21 years, leaves on “amicable terms” as part of a “generational transition”, according to the Group. 

Mindt, an Autocar Award winner, has led Volkswagen design since 2023. He has transformed the brand's design, most notably with a new wave of incoming EVs, such as the ID Cross and ID Polo (the concept of which he penned in just six weeks).

Previously he was design chief at Bentley and Audi. At the latter he helped design the brand’s first EVs, most notably the E-tron SUV. He started his career with the Group back in 1996.

In his new role, which he will hold alongside his current Volkswagen brand role, Mindt will be tasked with “sharpening” and coordinating design across the entire Group, which includes Skoda, Cupra, Audi and more.

Group CEO Oliver Blume, who Mindt will directly report to, said of the new hire: “With his track record at the Volkswagen brand and his expertise, he has made a significant impact in a short time and played a key role in ensuring that our cars are clearly recognisable as genuine Volkswagen models again.

As for Mauer, Blume said: “[He] achieved precisely what we set out to do in a short time. The individual brands developed their DNA and pinpointed their positioning. Their iconic models authentically and emotionally reflect their origin – and deliver what our customers around the world expect from us.”

Advertisement

Latest business news

andreas mindt drawing

VW brand design chief Andreas Mindt promoted to Group role

VW brand design chief Andreas Mindt promoted to Group role
Mercedes Benz A Class front
A-Class rides again: Mercedes goes for growth with huge sales push
A-Class rides again: Mercedes goes for growth with huge sales push
japan 2
Japan car industry unites to survive amid extreme pressure
Japan car industry unites to survive amid extreme pressure
goodwood fos 2019 20190705 0324
How the De Tomaso revival dream turned to "disaster"
How the De Tomaso revival dream turned to &quot;disaster&quot;
ford water tower
Ford posts £5.9bn loss due to EV struggles and is outsold by BYD
Ford posts £5.9bn loss due to EV struggles and is outsold by BYD

View all business news

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.

Will Rimell

Will Rimell Autocar
Title: News editor

Will is Autocar's news editor.​ His focus is on setting Autocar's news agenda, interviewing top executives, reporting from car launches, and unearthing exclusives.

As part of his role, he also manages Autocar Business – the brand's B2B platform – and Haymarket's aftermarket publication CAT.

used Peugeot cars for sale

 Peugeot E-208 50kWh GT Auto 5dr (7kW Charger) opens in a new tab
£11,508
 Peugeot E-2008 50kWh Allure Premium Auto 5dr (7kW Charger) opens in a new tab
£12,143
 Peugeot 3008 1.2 PureTech Allure Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr opens in a new tab
£11,514
 Peugeot 408 1.2 PureTech GT Fastback EAT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr opens in a new tab
£18,599
 Peugeot 208 1.4 VTi Active Euro 5 3dr opens in a new tab
£2,700
 Peugeot 208 1.2 VTi Active Euro 5 5dr opens in a new tab
£3,295
 Peugeot 308 1.2 PureTech Allure Premium EAT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr opens in a new tab
£16,479
 Peugeot 3008 1.2 PureTech GT EAT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr opens in a new tab
£12,995
 Peugeot 308 SW 1.2 PureTech GT EAT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr opens in a new tab
£18,938
View all 11585 cars
Add a comment…

Latest Reviews

Kia K4 review 2026 026
Kia K4
8
Kia K4
1 hyundai tucson n line 27
Hyundai Tucson
8
Hyundai Tucson
Hyundai Ioniq 9 2026 001
Hyundai Ioniq 9
8
Hyundai Ioniq 9
Hyundai i20 review 2026 001
Hyundai i20
8
Hyundai i20
Geely Starray EM i review lead
Geely Starray EM-i
5
Geely Starray EM-i

View all car reviews