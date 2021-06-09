BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Gridserve acquires Ecotricity Electric Highway EV charging network
UP NEXT
Ferrari names Benedetto Vigna as new CEO after six-month vacancy

Gridserve acquires Ecotricity Electric Highway EV charging network

Gridserve will invest heavily in the network, replacing all existing chargers with new tech
News
2 mins read
9 June 2021

Green energy firm Ecotricity has sold its Electric Highway charging network to sustainable energy business Gridserve

The Electric Highway was the world’s first national charging network and played an important role in supporting the shift to electric cars in the UK, with chargers installed all over the country. 

The sale comes after Gridserve and Ecotricity recently announced a partnership, with the goal of upgrading the UK’s charging infrastructure. 

“It’s a real honour for Gridserve to have been chosen by Ecotricity as the organisation to take the Electric Highway forward in its next phase,” said Toddington Harper, Gridserve CEO.

“Our purpose is to deliver sustainable energy and move the needle on climate change, and the upgraded network will provide the confidence for millions more people to make the successful transition to electric vehicles in the earliest possible timeframes,” Harper said. 

According to Gridserve, the sale will allow Ecotricity to advance its core green energy business, bringing forward several solar and battery storage projects to be built without government support. 

Some Ecotricity innovations include Britain’s first Green Gasmill, which involves making natural gas from grass, and Sky Mining, a carbon capture and storage process that turns carbon dioxide in the atmosphere into diamonds. 

Gridserve has already invested heavily in the UK’s charging infrastructure, having opened the country’s first bespoke electric car forecourt in Essex last year. The company said investment will continue, including replacing all existing chargers in the network with more advanced options with contactless payment.

“The Electric Highway needs a growth spurt,” said Dale Vince, Ecotricity founder. “For this, the Electric Highway needs an owner with access to serious funding and real commitment to the cause. I’m delighted to have found the ideal company to hand the baton to, in Gridserve.”

READ MORE

How to charge your electric car at home

Analysis: do EV charging firms need government support?

Ultimate EV guide: every electric car rated

Used cars for sale

 Suzuki Alto 1.0 Sz 5dr
2014
£3,250
48,818miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Toyota Aygo 1.0 Vvt-i Move 5dr
2014
£3,489
70,523miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Fiat Panda 1.2 Pop 5dr
2015
£3,490
84,110miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Fiat 500 1.2 Lounge 3dr [start Stop]
2014
£3,499
91,747miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Kia Picanto 1.0 Vr7 5dr
2014
£3,595
81,881miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Seat Mii 1.0 S 5dr [ac]
2014
£3,627
55,865miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Suzuki Swift 1.2 Sz2 5dr
2014
£3,695
68,890miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Vauxhall Corsa 1.4 Excite 3dr [ac]
2014
£3,699
69,032miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Vauxhall Corsa 1.2 S 3dr [ac]
2014
£3,700
57,085miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details

Advertisement
Advertisement

Find an Autocar review

Latest Drives

1 Audi Q7 TFSIe 2021 UK FD hero front

Audi Q7 55 TFSIe 2021 UK review

1 Genesis G80 2021 UK FD hero front

Genesis G80 2021 UK review

Lotus Exige Final FD RT 2021 31 Richard Lane

Lotus Exige 390 Sport Final Edition 2021 UK review

1 Mazda MX 5 Sport Venture 2021 UK FD hero front

Mazda MX-5 1.5 Sport Venture 2021 UK review

1 DS 9 2021 UK FD hero front

DS 9 2021 UK review

View all latest drives

Join the debate

Comments
3
Add a comment…
Onlineo 9 June 2021
Woohoo.
I'm looking forward to seeing service stations with more than 1 charger. I am also looking forward to seeing some working electric highway chargers. I'm sure the network will look much better by next summer. I just hope they can provide a reliable service with A few more chargers this summer.
runnerbean 9 June 2021

Maybe this will improve the Ecotricity infrastructure - long recognised by users as one of the worst EV charging networks in the UK.

superstevie 9 June 2021

Sounds like some decent investment that is needed in the network is coming. 

Find an Autocar car review

Latest Drives

1 Audi Q7 TFSIe 2021 UK FD hero front

Audi Q7 55 TFSIe 2021 UK review

1 Genesis G80 2021 UK FD hero front

Genesis G80 2021 UK review

Lotus Exige Final FD RT 2021 31 Richard Lane

Lotus Exige 390 Sport Final Edition 2021 UK review

1 Mazda MX 5 Sport Venture 2021 UK FD hero front

Mazda MX-5 1.5 Sport Venture 2021 UK review

1 DS 9 2021 UK FD hero front

DS 9 2021 UK review

View all latest drives