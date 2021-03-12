BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Gridserve and Ecotricity partner to "transform" charging network
UP NEXT
Oxford to implement zero-emission zone from August

Gridserve and Ecotricity partner to "transform" charging network

EV chargers on motorways and major roads will receive major upgrade, including contactless payment
News
2 mins read
12 March 2021

Gridserve and Ecotricity have announced a partnership aimed at upgrading the UK’s EV charging infrastructure on motorways and major roads.

Promising to “transform electric vehicle charging facilities,” the collaboration will cover the upgrading of Ecotricity’s charge points, some of which have been in operation for eight years. 

The new partnership is promising that all existing chargers will be replaced with new technology, doubling the capacity so that two EVs can charge at once and offering all three connection types: CCS, Chademo and Type 2 AC. Gridserve and Ecotricity have said this initial work will be completed by the end of the summer.

Contactless payment functionality will be added as part of the upgrade – something that the UK government wanted to see in place by last spring. 

A second phase, due later and subject to planning at each motorway service area, promises the installation of new 350kW chargers.

Ecotricity told Autocar: “These will be installed everywhere that’s possible. Our first one will be at Rugby in April. We will have six there, with plans for further sites as well.”

Currently, only Ionity’s chargers are capable of offering this high a charging rate to the British public. 

Funding for the entire program, estimated at £30 million in phase one, is coming from Hitachi Capital, a Gridserver shareholder and affiliate of Hitachi Limited. 

Gridserve CEO Toddington Harper said that sustainable electricity will continue to power the network: “Gridserve’s purpose is to deliver sustainable energy and move the needle on climate change, and the upgraded network will provide the confidence people need to immediately make the transition to a net-zero, electric vehicle future.”

The existing infrastructure has been in place for a number of years, because some of the Ecotricity network was installed in the early days of electric cars.

Back in 2011, the company was at the forefront of the public EV charging infrastructure when it offered three-pin points at motorway services. Today, cars like the Porsche Taycan can accept 270kW, going from 5-80% battery charge in just over 20 minutes.  

The new partnership comes off the back of the government trying to encourage more private investment in charging infrastructure. Transport minister Rachel Maclean told the Financial Times' decarbonisation summit that “we want the private sector to be able to invest ahead of need in the grid”.

Both BP and Shell have recently announced that they will be ploughing more money into the UK’s EV charging infrastructure.

READ MORE

What's it like at the UK's first bespoke electric car forecourt?

Analysis: electric car charging is still hit and miss

How to charge an electric car

Used cars for sale

 Splash 1.0 Sz3 5dr
2014
£3,300
72,869miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Punto 1.2 Pop+ 3dr
2015
£3,366
74,554miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Corsa 1.2 Design 3dr [ac]
2014
£3,500
79,679miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Sandero 0.9 Tce Laureate 5dr
2014
£3,500
89,177miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Panda 1.2 Pop 5dr
2014
£3,545
37,278miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Aygo 1.0 Vvt-i Move 5dr
2014
£3,695
61,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Ka 1.2 Zetec 3dr [start Stop]
2014
£3,700
60,075miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Picanto 1.0 2 5dr
2014
£3,700
67,272miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Punto 1.2 Easy 3dr [start Stop]
2014
£3,799
36,000miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details

Advertisement
Advertisement

Find an Autocar review

Latest Drives

porsche 911 targa 2021 338

Porsche 911 Targa 4S Heritage Edition 2021 UK review

1 Ford Mustang Mach E 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Ford Mustang Mach-E RWD 2021 UK review

1 Volkswagen Golf R 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Volkswagen Golf R 2021 UK review

1 Jaguar F Pace P400e 2021 uk first drive review hero front

Jaguar F-Pace P400e 2021 UK review

1 Jaguar E Pace P300e 2021 uk first drive review hero front

Jaguar E-Pace P300e 2021 UK review

View all latest drives

Add a comment…

Find an Autocar car review

Latest Drives

porsche 911 targa 2021 338

Porsche 911 Targa 4S Heritage Edition 2021 UK review

1 Ford Mustang Mach E 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Ford Mustang Mach-E RWD 2021 UK review

1 Volkswagen Golf R 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Volkswagen Golf R 2021 UK review

1 Jaguar F Pace P400e 2021 uk first drive review hero front

Jaguar F-Pace P400e 2021 UK review

1 Jaguar E Pace P300e 2021 uk first drive review hero front

Jaguar E-Pace P300e 2021 UK review

View all latest drives