Autocar Business Live: How we’ll buy our cars in the future webinar

Lex Kerssemakers, Daksh Gupta and Michelle Wells join us for the next instalment of Autocar Business Live, looking at the future of retail in the automotive industry. As with most things in life, recent events have forced both OEMs and car dealers to examine their businesses and analyse the most efficient ways to operate them.

The pandemic led to big shifts in the car buying world, as retailers adapted to click and collect services to keep their business ticking over. But is the future really a digital one, or will we still be visiting a physical showroom to buy our cars? Are subscription models the way forward? Do local retailers still offer the best connection to the customer? We’ll dig into all this and much more during our free-to-join webinar, getting the latest insight from our three experts.

Lex Kerssemakers is the senior vice-president of global commercial operations at Volvo Cars.

Daksh Gupta is the CEO of Marshall Motor Holdings.

Michelle Wells is the marketing and communications director at Keyloop.

The webinar will be hosted by Autocar’s Jim Holder and Mark Tisshaw, as we look to discover how we’ll all be buying our cars in the years to come.

Audience members will also be able to submit questions during the event, which will be addressed during the webinar, time-permitting.

Autocar Business is our industry-focused brand, which provides news and insight into the business of the automotive world.

