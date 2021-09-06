BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Renault pushing to extend EU ban on hybrid vehicles to 2040
UP NEXT
ID Life concept previews new ID 2 EV at Munich motor show

Renault pushing to extend EU ban on hybrid vehicles to 2040

Tech boss says European Commission’s 2035 proposal is impractical for buyers of more affordable cars
Jim Holder
News
2 mins read
6 September 2021

Renault will argue against European Commission proposals to effectively ban the sale of hybrid vehicles in 2035, arguing that a more realistic timeline would extend the transition by five more years.

Speaking at the Munich motor show, the Renault Group’s director of R&D, Gilles Le Borgne, argued that 2040 is a more practical target, most notably for the Dacia brand and its customers who have a greater focus on affordability.

“First, I must be clear that we aren't resistant to the transition. We were the first to move to sell electric vehicles and we have more of them on European roads than any other manufacturer,” said Le Borgne. 

“But there are three clear reasons why we believe it makes sense to extend the transition. Firstly, we want absolute confidence that the infrastructure matches the rate at which BEVs are mandated. That's far from certain, and to go faster makes no sense.

“Then, while we have absolute confidence that we have the technology - hybrid, plug-in hybrid and BEV are all on sale today - we don't know if we have the customers who want it or, more significantly, can afford it.

“Finally, and critically, we need time to adapt. Switching our factories over to these new technologies isn't simple and adapting our workforce to it will take time. You can't switch just like that, and such a timeline would be hard for us - and harder still when you work the supply chain into the mix.

“But I want to be clear: I'm not pushing back for technological reasons. We are ready. We have said that Renault will sell 90% BEV vehicles by 2030 and Alpine 100%, but we think Dacia will be closer to 10%.

"Society is built on freedom of movement, and unless it's affordable, it will have an undesirable impact. People need to move - and a popular brand like Renault has to be able to offer them a chance to do so in a practical way and at an affordable price.”

READ MORE

New 2022 Renault Megane E-Tech Electric brings 292-mile range

Munich motor show 2021 live: all the new cars and updates

New Mobilize Limo is electric saloon designed for private hire use

Used cars for sale

 Renault Twingo 1.0 Sce Play 5dr
2015
£4,770
38,678miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Renault Twingo 1.0 Sce Dynamique 5dr [start Stop]
2015
£5,170
41,576miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Renault Twingo 0.9 Tce Dynamique 5dr [start Stop]
2015
£5,250
30,592miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Renault Twingo 1.0 Sce Dynamique 5dr [start Stop]
2014
£5,290
30,837miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Renault Clio 1.2 16v Expression+ 5dr
2014
£5,295
54,063miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Renault Twingo 0.9 Tce Dynamique 5dr [start Stop]
2015
£5,338
39,200miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Renault Megane 1.5 Dci Dynamique Tomtom Energy 3dr
2014
£5,495
77,095miles
Diesel
Manual
3
View details
Renault Twingo 1.0 Sce Play 5dr
2016
£5,820
23,379miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Renault Megane 1.5 Dci Dynamique Tomtom Energy 5dr
2015
£5,980
56,952miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement

Latest Drives

audi q4 e tron 50 2021 583

Audi Q4 E-tron 50 2021 UK review

LUC Lamborghini Huracan STO 2021 0003

Lamborghini Huracan STO UK review

1 T Roc front tracking

Volkswagen T-Roc Cabriolet Design 1.0 TSI UK Review

1 Porsche Macan GTS 2021 UK LHD first drive hero front

Porsche Macan GTS 2021 UK review

1 Hyundai i30 Fastback N DCT 2021 FD hero front

Hyundai i30 Fastback N Performance DCT 2021 UK review

View all latest drives

Add a comment…

Latest Drives

audi q4 e tron 50 2021 583

Audi Q4 E-tron 50 2021 UK review

LUC Lamborghini Huracan STO 2021 0003

Lamborghini Huracan STO UK review

1 T Roc front tracking

Volkswagen T-Roc Cabriolet Design 1.0 TSI UK Review

1 Porsche Macan GTS 2021 UK LHD first drive hero front

Porsche Macan GTS 2021 UK review

1 Hyundai i30 Fastback N DCT 2021 FD hero front

Hyundai i30 Fastback N Performance DCT 2021 UK review

View all latest drives