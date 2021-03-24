BACK TO ALL NEWS
Rimac opens R&D centre in the UK

Croatian firm will employ 30 people ahead of the launch of its 1888bhp C_Two hypercar
24 March 2021

Rimac has cut the ribbon on its first R&D office in the UK as it gears up for the launch of the production version of its C_Two electric hypercar.

Based in Warwick Enterprise Park, Warwickshire, the office is planned to employ 30 people by the end of 2021. However, Rimac said it could “expand significantly in the years to come” as the company progresses its product lines.

The office will collaborate with Rimac’s Croatian headquarters, enabling the firm to take advantage of British engineers, whom Rimac founder and CEO Mate Rimac regards as among the best in the world.

The launch of the office is part of the build-up to Rimac’s launch of its second electric hypercar, the C_Two, which Rimac will deliver to the UK through a new £40 million HR Owen ‘experience centre’ in Hatfield, Hertfordshire.

The C_Two is expected to be one of the fastest production cars in the world, with Rimac claiming the hypercar can dispatch 0-60mph in 1.85sec, just shy of the Aspark Owl, which last year achieved 0-60mph in 1.72sec in tests.

It develops 1888bhp, with a 120kWh lithium battery and four electric motors, one at each wheel, delivering the power in conjunction with four independent gearboxes and allowing for four-wheel drive. It is claimed to be capable of a top speed of 258mph.

The C_Two is the successor to Rimac’s first electric model, the Concept One. That model is capable of sprinting to 60mph from a standstill in 2.5sec and only eight examples of it were built.

Rimac is hoping to bring the C_Two to the UK by the end of this year. It will cost around £2m.

Comments

Comments
2
Add a comment…
xxxx 24 March 2021

Good news for British jobs, and what a time to be involved in BEVs development. 

Peter Cavellini 24 March 2021

To boldly go, 1.85, 1.72seconds?, as long as there well made, reliable, that's fine, but getting to such speeds as quick as possible is a bit irrelevant I think, EV power has dramatically shortened the time it used to take,and in the day to day driving , which 99% of these cars won't, the performance is wasted. Ok, I guess some of the tech will filter down to the more usable cars, and, seeing these runway Romeo going as fat as the can will be amazing, I think the whole how fast thing isn't such a big deal now.

