BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Porsche invests extra £60m in Rimac for 24% stake
UP NEXT
DS and Formula E: how the reigning champion feels about 2021

Porsche invests extra £60m in Rimac for 24% stake

German firm solidifies relationship with Croatian hypercar maker, ahead of the arrival of the 1888bhp C_Two
Felix Page Autocar writer
News
2 mins read
8 March 2021

Porsche has boosted its stake in EV hypercar maker Rimac from 15.5% to 24% with a €70 million (£60.4m) investment. 

The latest injection is Porsche's third into the nascent Croatian manufacturer, following an initial acquisition of a 10% stake in 2018, before boosting that by more than half the following year. 

Since that first investment, Rimac has doubled its workforce to nearly 1000 people and readied its 1888bhp C_Two electric hypercar for production this year

In addition to Porsche, Rimac now has technical and strategic partnerships in place with Hyundai, Kia, Aston Martin, Automobili Pininfarina, Koenigsegg and others. 

Founder and CEO Mate Rimac said: "Porsche has been a big supporter of our company since 2018 and it has always been a privilege to have one of the world's most iconic sports car brands be a part of Rimac. 

"We're proud to work together on new exciting and electrified products and of the fact that Porsche's trust in Rimac resulted in several rounds of investment, making Porsche an important shareholder of the company."

Despite the increased backing from the German sports car maker, Rimac said his firm will "remain an entirely independent business" and its projects and shareholders will always be kept "entirely separate". 

Porsche said it has already placed orders with Rimac for "the development of highly innovative series components" and the two firms will expand upon their existing collaborative relationship.

READ MORE

Rimac C_Two: 1888bhp hypercar on track for 2021 deliveries​

How Croatian supercar firm Rimac is shaping the future of fast cars​

Used cars for sale

 Porsche Taycan 420kw 4s 93kwh 4dr Auto
2020
£102,995
1,750miles
Electric
Automatic
4
View details
Porsche Taycan 420kw 4s 93kwh 4dr Auto
2020
£104,950
3,016miles
Electric
Automatic
4
View details
Porsche Taycan 420kw 4s 93kwh 4dr Auto
2020
£105,000
1,552miles
Electric
Automatic
4
View details
Porsche Taycan 390kw 4s 79kwh 4dr Auto
2020
£107,990
2,301miles
Electric
Automatic
4
View details
Porsche Taycan 500kw Turbo 93kwh 4dr Auto
2020
£123,995
4,900miles
Electric
Automatic
4
View details
Porsche Taycan 500kw Turbo 93kwh 4dr Auto
2020
£124,990
5,205miles
Electric
Automatic
4
View details
Porsche Taycan 500kw Turbo 93kwh 4dr Auto
2020
£125,990
3,500miles
Electric
Automatic
4
View details
Porsche Taycan 500kw Turbo 93kwh 4dr Auto
2020
£135,000
858miles
Electric
Automatic
4
View details
Porsche Taycan 560kw Turbo S 93kwh 4dr Auto
2020
£139,850
1,916miles
Electric
Automatic
4
View details

Advertisement
Advertisement

Find an Autocar review

Latest Drives

1 Lamborghini Sian 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Lamborghini Sian 2021 review

1 Alpina XB7 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Alpina XB7 2021 UK review

1 Kia Stonic 48v 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Kia Stonic 1.0 T-GDi 48V Connect iMT 2021 UK review

1 Tolman Talbot Sunbeam Lotus 2021 first drive review hero front

Talbot Sunbeam Lotus by Tolman Engineering 2021 UK review

1 Audi E tron GT 2021 LHD UK first drive review hero front

Audi E-tron GT 2021 UK review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Porsche Taycan 2020 road test review - hero front

Porsche Taycan

Is this 751bhp all-electric Taycan Turbo S a proper Porsche sports car, as its maker claims?

Read our review

Join the debate

Comments
1
Add a comment…
Peter Cavellini 8 March 2021

Are we looking at the new Porsche Hypercar?, there's no other reason to buy into Rimac other than to gain access to the tech needed, probably a good move, save money and time if they'd done it on there own, will be interesting to see how it looks.

Find an Autocar car review

Latest Drives

1 Lamborghini Sian 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Lamborghini Sian 2021 review

1 Alpina XB7 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Alpina XB7 2021 UK review

1 Kia Stonic 48v 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Kia Stonic 1.0 T-GDi 48V Connect iMT 2021 UK review

1 Tolman Talbot Sunbeam Lotus 2021 first drive review hero front

Talbot Sunbeam Lotus by Tolman Engineering 2021 UK review

1 Audi E tron GT 2021 LHD UK first drive review hero front

Audi E-tron GT 2021 UK review

View all latest drives