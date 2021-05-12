BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Stellantis boss pledges 10-year investment plan for Alfa Romeo
UP NEXT
New Genesis G70 Shooting Brake is Europe-specific estate

Stellantis boss pledges 10-year investment plan for Alfa Romeo

Italian firm has been given a decade to succeed under the leadership of ex-Peugeot boss Jean-Philippe Imparato
Mark Tisshaw
News
2 mins read
12 May 2021

Alfa Romeo will be given 10 years of long-term investment and backing to succeed by Stellantis boss Carlos Tavares.

Alfa is one of 14 brands in Stellantis, which was formed earlier this year after the merger between FCA and PSA. Former Peugeot boss Jean-Philippe Imparato has moved across to lead Alfa and Tavares said of the Italian firm: “We will do what needs to be done to be highly profitable with the right technology.”

Speaking at the Financial Times' Future of the Car Summit, Tavares said: “In the past, lots of other car companies were willing to buy Alfa. In the eyes of those buyers, it has a great value. They are right. It has a great value.”

Alfa’s 10-year plan is still to be decided but Tavares said it will inevitably involve electrification but also a continued focus on driving dynamics.

“It will move to the electrification world,” said Tavares, “but doing that in a dynamic way, with a passionate, successful CEO from Peugeot. Imparato is an Italian citizen and is driving the brand with passion and vision for what needs to be done".

On what Alfa needs to improve, Tavares said: “We need to improve the way we talk to potential customers. There is a disconnect with products, history and who we’re talking to. We need to fix the distribution and understand to whom we’re talking and which brand promise we’re talking to them about. It will take some time to get it right.”

Tavares named Alfa as one of three premium brands in Stellantis, alongside Lancia and DS, each with their own challenges around building from scratch or returning to past glories.

“My clear management stance is that we give a chance to each of our brands, under the leadership of a strong CEO, to define their vision, build a roadmap and make sure they use the valuable assets of Stellantis to make their business case fly,” said Tavares.

“We’re giving each a chance, giving each a time window of 10 years and giving funding for 10 years to do a core model strategy. The CEOs need to be clear in brand promise, customers, targets and brand communications.

“If they succeed, great. Each brand is given the chance to do something different and appeal to customers.”

READ MORE

Stellantis: the facts and brands behind the world's newest car giant​

How Peugeot boss Jean-Philippe Imparato saved the firm​

Used cars for sale

 Alfa Romeo Giulia 2.0 Tb Super 4dr Auto
2016
£14,997
18,453miles
Petrol
Automatic
4
View details
Alfa Romeo Giulia 2.0 Tb Super 4dr Auto
2017
£15,995
31,855miles
Petrol
Automatic
4
View details
Alfa Romeo Giulia 2.2 Jtdm-2 180 Super 4dr Auto
2016
£16,000
29,460miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
View details
Alfa Romeo Giulia 2.0 Tb Super 4dr Auto
2017
£16,395
28,489miles
Petrol
Automatic
4
View details
Alfa Romeo Giulia 2.2 Jtdm-2 180 Super 4dr Auto
2018
£16,500
27,378miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
View details
Alfa Romeo Giulia 2.2 Jtdm-2 180 Speciale 4dr Auto
2018
£17,489
58,586miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
View details
Alfa Romeo Giulia 2.2 Jtdm-2 180 Super 4dr Auto
2017
£17,990
18,219miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
View details
Alfa Romeo Giulia 2.2 Jtdm-2 180 Speciale 4dr Auto
2017
£17,991
12,167miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
View details
Alfa Romeo Giulia 2.2 Jtdm-2 180 Speciale 4dr Auto
2018
£18,490
26,316miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
View details

Advertisement
Advertisement

Find an Autocar review

Latest Drives

1 Ssangyong Rexton 2021 UK FD hero front

Ssangyong Rexton Ultimate 2021 UK review

1 JIA Range Rover Chieftain 2021 UK FD hero front

JIA Chieftain 2021 UK review

1 Ford S Max Hybrid 2021 UK FD hero front

Ford S-Max 2.5 Duratec FHEV 2021 UK review

1 Ford Kuga FHEV 2021 UK FD hero front

Ford Kuga 2.5 Duratec FHEV 2021 UK review

1 Mini JCW 2021 UK LHD FD hero front

Mini John Cooper Works 2021 UK review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Alfa Romeo Giulia

Alfa Romeo Giulia

Alfa Romeo and the Giulia name is back, and returned in the shape of a saloon that is determined to disrupt the top order - watch out BMW, Jaguar, Mercedes-Benz and Audi

Read our review

Join the debate

Comments
2
Add a comment…
superstevie 12 May 2021

But in saying that, I think Stellantis have a good shot at it, with so many platforms for them to choose from to help Alfa grow

superstevie 12 May 2021

Fingers crossed that they do better than everyone else before them. In the last 20 years, I have lost count how many fresh starts Alfa has had. There is so much love for the brand, and they do have some amazing highlights, but they haven't had enough consistancy. 

Find an Autocar car review

Latest Drives

1 Ssangyong Rexton 2021 UK FD hero front

Ssangyong Rexton Ultimate 2021 UK review

1 JIA Range Rover Chieftain 2021 UK FD hero front

JIA Chieftain 2021 UK review

1 Ford S Max Hybrid 2021 UK FD hero front

Ford S-Max 2.5 Duratec FHEV 2021 UK review

1 Ford Kuga FHEV 2021 UK FD hero front

Ford Kuga 2.5 Duratec FHEV 2021 UK review

1 Mini JCW 2021 UK LHD FD hero front

Mini John Cooper Works 2021 UK review

View all latest drives