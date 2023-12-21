What do Autocar journalists drive? The cars we owned in 2023

We test a huge variety of cars at Autocar, but the smorgasbord doesn't stop at just road test machinery.

Our staffers' personal cars cover off a multitude of nationalities, uses, histories, and horror stories. Not to mention, we go through a fair amount of them as the year progresses - they are our hobby at the end of the day.

Without further ado, then, let's find out more about every car the Autocar team has bought and sold in 2023, including why they're loved and why some aren't...

Cars we bought

1992 Rover Mini

Alex Wolstenholme

Five years ago, before I could drive, I desperately wanted a Mini. Unsurprisingly, my parents said no.

Earlier this year, as a not-so-well-to-do adult, I had been complaining to my parents about the prices Minis commanded.

Just when I thought I’d never see an affordable Mini in good nick again, I found a 1992 one-owner example and have managed to negotiate it into a neighbour’s garage.

2007 Fiat Panda 100HP

Charlie Martin