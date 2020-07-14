SUV showdown: Range Rover Evoque vs major rivals

Warning: the comparison test you’re about to read involves a Land Rover. It therefore includes obligatory photographs taken off-road, in a Welsh limestone quarry known well to staffers of this magazine, for which the Autocar road test desk and photography department send their apologies. In this line of work, some visual clichés are simply too well-worn to resist.
This particular cliché should certainly be acknowledged for what it is, though: a bit of artistic licence. Because while the second-generation Range Rover Evoque may be all-new and all-important for its creator, it’s every inch a compact SUV and not an ‘off-roader’. As such cars go, the Evoque is capable, rugged and versatile, but it’s very much an everyday road car. You know this. We know this. Yet while picturing it abandoned on double yellows, astride the kerb and hazards ablaze outside a primary school might have been more appropriate, such a photograph wouldn’t have looked half as pretty or been as much fun in the making.
Our story so far on the new Evoque has brought us through early ride-along and international press launch and, very recently, UK first drive. Now, though, a chance to find out just how good this rather important Evoque is judged against its toughest opponents, two of which we are about to describe and rate it in specific reference to: the second-generation Audi Q3, which – roll up, roll up – is also new this year, and the Volvo XC40, which is Autocar’s incumbent compact SUV class favourite and without which these proceedings would otherwise be largely irrelevant.
But, well, yes, you’re right: as it happens, there are four cars in the photograph you’ve been glancing at for the past minute or so. For reasons of general usefulness, fairness and accuracy, however, what you’re about to read will actually be a slightly truncated three-car comparison with an addendum on an interesting if unconventional new Lexus – the UX 250h – which, as it turns out, isn’t really a compact SUV at all. It might, though, provide welcome cause to wonder whether you need such a car quite as much as you thought you did.
Join the debate
NoPasaran
Very nice but mass requires expensive engines
I have sat in new Evoque (First Edition), it looks really good outside and inside. Feels upscale. Good job! 180hp diesel - that is blasphemy. It needs more power because of its biggest flaw - the high mass. MAybe the extra mass creates that upscale, "bank safe" experience, but it is a heavy car nonetheless. I wouldn't buy diesel personally, but even 250hp petrol seems to be having troubles giving this upscale exterior/interior a proper upscale drivetrain feel. Maybe it is the gearbox operational algorythms? BEcause in Disco Sport with 240hp petrol engine it is the way gearbox operates is the biggest grievance.
So, new Evoque, all good, but need the biggest engine, either diesel (240hp, 500nm?) or petrol (290hp, 400nm?) At which point it becomes quite an expensive proposition.
TStag
Land Rovers are always having
Land Rovers are always having a battle with weight because they have much more off-road capability than the competition. The new Evoque looks a lot better to me than the old one which was too small inside and the most luxurious of the bunch. It’s the clear class winner by a mile
sbagnall
TStag wrote:
Complete and utter bollocks.
jonboy4969
sbagnall wrote:
Complete and utter bollocks.[/quote]
No it is not - the RR is far superior off road than the others, as has always been the case, i suggest you take the other three to the same off road tracks as the test tracks that LR use and you will clearly see how much better it is, the Audi, will get stuck in a puddle, the colco will not go along the tracks as it is so thin and forget the Lexus, thats just a rubbish car, end of.
sbagnall
jonboy4969 wrote:
No it is not - the RR is far superior off road than the others, as has always been the case, i suggest you take the other three to the same off road tracks as the test tracks that LR use and you will clearly see how much better it is, the Audi, will get stuck in a puddle, the colco will not go along the tracks as it is so thin and forget the Lexus, thats just a rubbish car, end of.
[/quote]
Bollocks. Get your head out your arse.
tubbytanker
The evoque uses a Haldex four
TStag
sbagnall wrote:
just shows how clueless you are. Have you looked at how heavy other proper off-road vehicles are. Tell me what it the weight of a Land Cruiser or a Jeep relative to a faux SUV like an Audi?!
sbagnall
TStag wrote:
Again, bollocks. Read DB' post.
JMax18
Gracious, debating has
Gracious, debating has changed.
These days an idiot reading an article about JLR only needs to post 'bollocks' repeatedly.
It must be a lot easier, you don't actually have to put any thought in. Greater brain economy and all that.
If you don't know that Land Rovers are top of the class in capability, then maybe you should go back to Postman Pat books or something. Check your local nursery, they'll have something for your level of intelligence.
Bazzer
TStag has a history of
TStag has a history of writing bollocks. I get the impression that if you look between his legs, you'll see everything he's ever written.
Pages
Add your comment