Spending 48 hours touring in a Ferrari Roma

The original premise was a simple one: a blast across France, from Le Mans back to London after the 24-hour race, in a Ferrari Roma to really test its cross-continent GT credentials under the cover of darkness.

The reality will be a little different. For starters, it stays light much later into the evening than I had envisaged. Well past 10, in fact, in mid-June, with the time difference and starting that far west making the return journey from Le Mans largely one in daylight. Ah.

No bother, though, as the keys to the Roma land in my palm a good 48 hours earlier than expected and I therefore have a whole weekend to enjoy it rather than just for the return leg – which will make for a far more rounded GT experience and a more memorable weekend, even though I already had lofty expectations to begin with.

The Roma was revealed in late 2019 so was tested by Autocar at the height of the pandemic, and this unfortunate timing means we haven’t had the chance to really get to know it.

Perhaps it has been a bit overshadowed, too, by some other headline-grabbing cars from the firm revealed in recent times, including the 986bhp Ferrari SF90 Stradale hybrid hypercar, and the consequential questions about what this would mean for the brand’s core mid-engined supercar. That, it turned out, became a hybrid, too. We’ve recently driven the petrol-electric V6-powered Ferrari 296 GTB and immediately fallen in love with it.

The Roma, on the other hand, uses Ferrari’s wonderfully flexible and high-revving 3.9-litre V8 with 612bhp and 561lb ft. It’s most definitely not simply a coupé version of the still somewhat unloved Portofino, and there’s no electrical element to be found.