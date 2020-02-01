Rolls-Royce Dawn drive: chasing the northern lights

AuroraWatch UK monitors local magnetic fields in Lancaster, Aberdeenshire and Shetland to detect variations caused by electric currents generated by the aurora. This information is used to set alert levels, which you can monitor for yourself at aurorawatch.lancs.ac.uk.

It’s not just about auroral activity, of course – you also need a clear, dark night sky and an unobscured view north. Case says the aurora forms in an oval hundreds of kilometres to the north, but can be seen from parts of the UK due to its latitude. Still, the further north we go, the better.

It feels strange for photographer Luc Lacey and I to begin a road trip without a planned itinerary. But so fickle is our quarry that we find ourselves sitting in my Edinburgh kitchen on a Tuesday morning in November, bereft of a plan as the Rolls-Royce waits outside.

Case recommended we use the three-day aurora forecast provided by the US’s National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), which produces a predicted global geomagnetic activity index called ‘Kp’.

“You want that to be as high as possible,” he says. “It ranges from 0 to 9. If you can get figures between 3 and 5, you’re in with a good shout of getting aurora. If you’re looking at 1s and 2s, it’s going to be much harder.”

NOAA anticipates a Kp of 3 between 3am and 6am tomorrow morning, with a ‘view line’ (north of which the aurora may be visible) promisingly slicing across Scotland’s central belt. The Met Office’s cloud forecast predicts patches of clear sky all across the country, so we set off for as far north as we can go in a day: Orkney.

Installed low in the Dawn’s hull, there’s lots of light-fingered tiller-twirling as I familiarise with its 5285mm bulk. This is the youth-oriented Black Badge edition: matt black with shadowy accents throughout, more power, bigger brakes, quicker steering, tauter chassis, remapped gearbox and a bassier exhaust. Still, it’s almost EV-quiet as we thread through the Dean Village accompanied only by the whisper of cobbles beneath 21in carbon-alloy wheels.

We soon span Queensferry Crossing and lope up the motorway, the ‘power reserve’ gauge mostly kissing 100%. Of course, the 593bhp and low-down 620lb ft made by the 6.6-litre twin-turbocharged V12 helps, as does sympathetic kickdown from the eight-speed ZF transmission when you need to hustle. Indeed, through the gears, the Dawn’s 2.6-tonne mass seemingly evaporates, scored by nothing more than a muted growl.

Adaptive cruise control helps manage the familiar plod up the A9, but there’s ominously thick cloud skimming the snow-sieved southern Highlands. It brightens as we skirt the Sutherland coast and a sequence of swift, empty sweepers showcases the best of the Dawn’s genteel handling. There was an occasional unseemly urban thump this morning, but the ride is now beautifully fluid, as if the hovercraft’s skirts have inflated.