Neighbourhood watch: the diverse cars we found in one street

I have lived in my estate for 21 years, but while I barely know my neighbours (tip: never get too friendly; it makes complaining about their noise easier), I do know what they drive. When I first moved in, next door but one had a 911. A few years later, the couple behind them got a Ferrari F355 that they eventually sold to fund a new kitchen. Another had a Mercedes C63 AMG estate, a former Mercedes World skidpan demonstrator that sounded like Brian Blessed at full chat.

I guarantee, if you look around, you’ll see equally interesting cars where you live. You might want to know how their owners came by them. I certainly wanted to know how my neighbours came by theirs when, almost overnight, the number of seriously interesting cars on the estate multiplied. A Dodge Challenger, a Nissan 370Z, a Toyota Celica GT4… Who owned them and what did they think of them?

There was only one way to find out. Breaking my golden rule never to speak to the neighbours, I did exactly that. To my surprise, they were friendly; human, even. And they have some very interesting cars…

Hayley Brook

Owns: Mercedes-AMG C63 Coupe, 2018, 13,000 miles

For a long time, the ex-Brooklands, 2011-reg C63 that resides behind me was easily the noisiest motor on the estate – until Hayley bought her three-year-old C63 Coupé. It has an AMG Performance exhaust that, when she starts the engine, sounds like she’s shot a neighbour.

Hayley bought the car in November last year from the local Mercedes dealer. She had actually gone there looking for a new Mercedes-AMG A45 but was drawn instead to the dazzling blue C63 on the forecourt. “I fell in love with it on the spot,” she says. “It was cheaper than the A45, too.”

As well as its looks, Hayley loves the C63’s sheer presence, aided, to a great extent, by that exhaust. It’s thirsty, though. For example, during one recent drive, it returned just 5mpg. “Now the UK has fully opened up, I can drive the car properly,” she says, without blinking.

Phil Butler