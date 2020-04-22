My other Lamborghini's a tractor: supercar makers' unlikely origins

Ciro Ciampi owns two Lamborghinis. One is yellow and powered by a V10 that screams like an excited child. The other is orange and propelled by a two-cylinder diesel that chunters like an old man.
More than five decades of engineering and company evolution separate Ciro’s yellow Gallardo from his orange DC25 tractor. They sit awkwardly together on the gravel drive at his smart hotel, the tractor looking a bit like company founder Ferruccio Lamborghini regarding a spoilt grandchild. Nevertheless, their different personalities aside, these two generations of Lamborghini still have a few things in common.
Their shocking colours, obviously, but also the quality of their designs; the Gallardo’s full of drama but the tractor’s, despite its humble purpose, beautifully proportioned.
I didn’t have me down as a tractor fancier, either, but that’s what a day at Tractor Fest does for you. It was held in June, some weeks prior to my meeting with Ciro and his Lamborghinis, in the grounds of Newby Hall, near Ripon. Around 750 tractors plus 70 more “two-cylinder, odd balls and orphan tractors” (the exhibitor’s description) turned out.
They were interesting but I’d come to find some special car-related tractors: not your usual Fiat, Ford, Renault and Leyland fare, of which there were many, but more exotic; namely Porsche, Lamborghini, David Brown – and Ferrari.
sabre
Blessed diversification
It is refreshing to read about tractors in Autocacr car magazine.I dream about driving a Lamborghini tratore to a trattoria in Trento to eat tart.
simonali
Ouch!
The bit regarding the fella who had most of his lower half smashed by one of his tractors made me wince.
The Porsche tractor seller is wrong about them being the best looking, the orange Lamborghini looks great. That Porsche has a curvy front half and angular rear arches that don't go together.
eseaton
I love this in Autocar. It
A wonderful break from the depressing autonomous/EV can't read it without your eyes glazing over stuff we usually have to skirt around.
