My other Lamborghini's a tractor: supercar makers' unlikely origins

Ciro Ciampi owns two Lamborghinis. One is yellow and powered by a V10 that screams like an excited child. The other is orange and propelled by a two-cylinder diesel that chunters like an old man.

More than five decades of engineering and company evolution separate Ciro’s yellow Gallardo from his orange DC25 tractor. They sit awkwardly together on the gravel drive at his smart hotel, the tractor looking a bit like company founder Ferruccio Lamborghini regarding a spoilt grandchild. Nevertheless, their different personalities aside, these two generations of Lamborghini still have a few things in common.

Their shocking colours, obviously, but also the quality of their designs; the Gallardo’s full of drama but the tractor’s, despite its humble purpose, beautifully proportioned.

I didn’t have me down as a tractor fancier, either, but that’s what a day at Tractor Fest does for you. It was held in June, some weeks prior to my meeting with Ciro and his Lamborghinis, in the grounds of Newby Hall, near Ripon. Around 750 tractors plus 70 more “two-cylinder, odd balls and orphan tractors” (the exhibitor’s description) turned out.

They were interesting but I’d come to find some special car-related tractors: not your usual Fiat, Ford, Renault and Leyland fare, of which there were many, but more exotic; namely Porsche, Lamborghini, David Brown – and Ferrari.