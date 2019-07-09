How the UK's top car design college is readying for a new era of cars

One of the aims is to equip designers with the technical knowledge of touchscreens and programming languages so they can work with engineers to make the best of the full-width cabin displays coming to the next generation of electric and autonomous cars. “The danger is technologists push the designs and they end up being highly unusable and frustrating. Designers can demystify the use, just like Apple did in computing,” says Thorpe.

Despite the change in focus, Intelligent Mobility remains a postgraduate degree, culminating in an MA, which means most of the students are in their early to mid-twenties. Courses average around 30 students.

But a significant change is a cut from 24 months’ study to 15, by reducing holidays. As a result, total costs are down, since students spend less on pricey London digs. For UK students, the fee is £14,500, while overseas students pay £34,000. The recent trend for the bulk of scholars to come from overseas continues, with China, Korea and India well represented. There’s also growing interest from female students, who make up about 10% of the intake.

Harrow and Thorpe are also nudging the course into a new, more socially aware direction in which cars are viewed in the context of their built environment and societal use. “In the old days, you put design together with engineering and you got innovation. Dyson is an example of that: how to get a better vacuum cleaner,” says Harrow. “But now you need a social element because design sits between social and engineering. An example would be a successful design solution for London that’s not the same as one for Paris.”

During the course, such new challenges are tackled in a number of month-long study modules, plus two mini design projects, which in 2018 included a collaboration with Bentley called ‘What will British luxury mean in 2050?’, and an annual project in conjunction with the RAC Foundation, last year based on ‘Ageless mobility’.

The Bentley coursework sparked several final-year project designs, including an interiors project called ‘Luxury soundscapes’ by Irene Chiu that explored beneficial health and well-being effects of in-cabin acoustics in autonomous vehicles. “That was a project away from the usual disciplines of exterior and interior car design and a good illustration of Intelligent Mobility,” says Thorpe.