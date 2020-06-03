Hot hatchback twin test: Mercedes-AMG A35 vs Volkswagen Golf R

8:51AM, Thursday: Castle Donington
A new power has risen in the realm of the everyday hot hatchback – which, for the purposes of the next few pages, is rural Derbyshire. That’s where we’re heading. Right now, though, we’re waiting… for a nice chap in a Volkswagen Golf R, long-standing lord and champion of the realm in question (up yours, Mr Darcy), and another nice chap with a camera or two.
It’s two degrees below freezing and, after a few unseasonably mild months, the British winter has finally bitten. Around here there’s only about an inch of snow on the ground, but elsewhere the wintry barrage has been more severe – in the West Country, south Wales and the far north in particular.
And yet every national radio traffic report I’ve heard for the past few days has referenced those enigmatic passes of the Peak District, which have been opening and closing like a doorman’s umbrella. Snake Pass. The Woodhead Pass. The Cat and Fiddle. UK roads aren’t generally like the Great Ocean Road or the Route Napoléon; they’re not showbiz enough to make it beyond an alphanumeric identity. But when they’ve got this much nomenclative charisma, you can’t help wanting to drive them, can you?
Peter Cavellini
Ketchup or Brown Sauce....?
It’s a matter of choice really, your never going to go and do what they did just to find out how your Car performs, you stay inside in the warmth like he mentioned, otherwise you’d buy what you want, what you believe is the right choice, and it is the right choice because your happy with it, now, is that wrong?
Boris9119
Agree, but...
Your analysis I agree with but remember the road testers are presenting the two vehicles to readers who might have no experience of either and might want to know the pro's and con's of each. Of course you buy what suits you, but that's not the point of the review. I agree with you, buy what I want not what Autocar suggests to me is the right choice. But when all's siad and done, Autocar is entertainment, fantasy etc. We visit the website to be satisfied, not because were going out to buy a new car that week?
scotty5
The benefit of winter tyres are?
Let me get this right. Test two 4x4 cars in poor winters conditions where the reviewer has difficulty standing up and a Range Rover gets stuck. One has winter tyres, one has summer tyres?
It tells me one of two things - either 1: the test is unfair or 2: What a waste of money winter tyres are. I mean if anyone is able to review a car in such conditions past the Cat and Fiddle on summer tyres.
scrap
Hi
Hi
A 4WD hatch is obviously going to cope with the absence of winter tyres better than, say, a RWD saloon.
Lets be honest, winter in the UK is rarely that extreme. Hence why winter tyres not compulsory. But in other countries you wouldn’t get anywhere without them.
scotty5
Confused.
No kidding. What has rear 2wd got to do with it? I'm talking about the test conducted. Both cars tested are 4wd - one on winter tyres, the other on summer tyres. Irrespective of our average winter climate, conditions during the test are such that a truck got struck, a Range Rover got stuck and as the reporter says, he found it difficult to stand on his feet. Now then given those parameters, how car a car on summer tyres perform just as well as the car on winters?
If you do want to speak of rear 2wd, in these type of winter conditions we are constantly told a rear 2wd car on winter tyres will grip better than a 4wd on summers. Not according to this test it ain't!
What does Autocar / the tester have to say about being able to drive so well on summers? Is the reviewer using peotic licence about the conditions or is there little difference between summer and winter tyres?
reckless fox
Yet another wasted test
without them both being on comporable tyres we know precisely nothing about how they compare in bad weather. What was the point of this?
sabre
I am tired
VW on summer tires is better than Mercedes on winter tires? it looks like tiregate to me
Cobnapint
Surely an honourable draw then.
abkq
Another Mercedes that doesn't
Another Mercedes that doesn't ride well. Who would have thought?
Tyres apart, this sort of test is instructive in telling us that there is no real advantage in choosing a premium brand over a non-premium one. How about Passat vs. C-class?
Boffrey13
Golf v Merc
if I wanted a car to suffer a daily commute, do the supermarket run and for a 6 am upon around country roads, the Golf R is a no brainier. Also who designed (and I use the term loosely) the Mercury dash. No way could I spend the rest of my days with that in front of me. A definite deal breaker.
