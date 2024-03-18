Mercedes-AMG’s first dedicated electric car, a mega-powered super saloon to rival the Porsche Taycan, is just weeks away from being unwrapped.

Equipped with innovative drivetrain technology that is likely to make it the firm’s most powerful road car yet, the new super-saloon will in effect be a replacement for the V8-engined GT 4-Door Coupé.

Mercedes’ performance division previewed the rakish four-seater in 2022 with a radical concept dubbed Vision 2025, which gave clues to how AMG plans to differentiate its own sporting EVs from the mainstream equivalents offered by its parent company.

Now, the company has posted an image of the saloon's silhouette (below) on social media along with confirmation that the full design will be shown in June - though it has yet to give a date.

The concept was clearly more performance-focused than models such as the Mercedes-Benz EQE and EQS saloons, with a much lower and sharper silhouette. Distinctive styling cues, such as the six circular tail-lights and race-style diffuser, hinted at features that could define AMG’s future product portfolio - including a closely related super-SUV that's set to follow next year.

More recently, as prototypes have shedded their disguise in the final few months of testing, it has become clear that the Affalterbach-based firm will stay true to the Vision 2025 concept for its debut EV, which will be only the fourth completely bespoke car it has launched, after the SLS and GT coupés and the GT 4-Door.

Despite the camouflage, we can see that the new arrival will feature a long, probing bonnet and sit closer to the road – and have a lower roofline – than any other Mercedes EV. It will have a sizeable footprint, though, most likely in line with cars such as the Lucid Air and Porsche Taycan, hinting at its potential dual billing as a luxury sports car with generous rear leg room and a big boot.