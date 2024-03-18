BACK TO ALL NEWS
Mercedes-AMG to reveal bespoke electric super-saloon in June
Mercedes-AMG to reveal bespoke electric super-saloon in June

Affalterbach confirms an imminent debut for its long-awaited Porsche Taycan rival, tipped to pack 1000bhp

Felix Page
News
3 mins read
26 April 2025

Mercedes-AMG’s first dedicated electric car, a mega-powered super saloon to rival the Porsche Taycan, is just weeks away from being unwrapped. 

Equipped with innovative drivetrain technology that is likely to make it the firm’s most powerful road car yet, the new super-saloon will in effect be a replacement for the V8-engined GT 4-Door Coupé.

Mercedes’ performance division previewed the rakish four-seater in 2022 with a radical concept dubbed Vision 2025, which gave clues to how AMG plans to differentiate its own sporting EVs from the mainstream equivalents offered by its parent company. 

Now, the company has posted an image of the saloon's silhouette (below) on social media along with confirmation that the full design will be shown in June - though it has yet to give a date.

The concept was clearly more performance-focused than models such as the Mercedes-Benz EQE and EQS saloons, with a much lower and sharper silhouette. Distinctive styling cues, such as the six circular tail-lights and race-style diffuser, hinted at features that could define AMG’s future product portfolio - including a closely related super-SUV that's set to follow next year.

More recently, as prototypes have shedded their disguise in the final few months of testing, it has become clear that the Affalterbach-based firm will stay true to the Vision 2025 concept for its debut EV, which will be only the fourth completely bespoke car it has launched, after the SLS and GT coupés and the GT 4-Door.

Despite the camouflage, we can see that the new arrival will feature a long, probing bonnet and sit closer to the road – and have a lower roofline – than any other Mercedes EV. It will have a sizeable footprint, though, most likely in line with cars such as the Lucid Air and Porsche Taycan, hinting at its potential dual billing as a luxury sports car with generous rear leg room and a big boot.

It also looks to have a prominent retractable rear spoiler and flush door handles in order to boost downforce and aid aerodynamic efficiency respectively, as well as a split rear window. An evolution of the concept’s striking tail-lights looks to be hidden beneath the wrap, and the bulky lower bumpers are expected to accommodate similarly racy aero-optimised bodywork.

The electric AMG has been designed from the ground up as a performance car and is expected to place as much emphasis on dynamic performance and engagement as it does straight-line speed.

Mercedes AMG.EA prototype sliding on ice – rear

It will be the first car to use a bespoke performance-oriented EV architecture known as AMG.EA. Propulsion is provided by the power-dense, slimline axial flux motors developed by Mercedes-owned Oxford manufacturer Yasa.

AMG has been tight-lipped on performance potential, but Yasa boss Tim Woolmer confirmed that a motor bound for one of the German company’s production cars weighs just 24kg yet produces 590lb ft and 480bhp in its own right.

If used in tandem as part of a twin-motor system, such as that previewed by AMG’s retro One-Eleven supercar concept, combined outputs of around 1000bhp and 1000lb ft are quite feasible.

Interestingly, the One-Eleven had both of its motors mounted on the rear axle. At the concept’s unveiling, bosses highlighted the packaging benefits of having both motors at the rear: the front end can be brought as close to the ground as possible for optimal aerodynamic efficiency, but the Yasa-produced motors’ compact footprint means there is still room for a sizeable rear luggage area.

This suggests that any new electric saloon using such an arrangement can, in theory, tout the same practicality credentials as its V8-engined predecessor, making it a bona fide super-tourer.

Bob Cholmondeley 18 March 2024

Another stupidly quick, 2 tonne plus behemoth, just what we need...

BenzinBob 20 May 2022

Thank the Lord for Mercedes and Porsche. The car world would be dull without them.

jason_recliner 21 May 2022

Really? The car world is largely dull because of VW.

scrap 20 May 2022

I like the 'exhaust' tail lights but why six of them? I'd have thought they'd either reference the double pair on current AMGs or have 8 as homage to the V8.

The overall shape is clearly similar to the EQXX... super low and slippery.

rFreund 24 June 2022

Because they wanted it to look nearly as exhaust pipes, but not exactly like that, because its an EV. So they differentiated it a bit. I like that detail.

