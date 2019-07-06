Goodwood Festival of Speed 2019: Best of the F1 cars

Leyton House CG901 (1990)

Essentially a rebranded version of March Engineering Leyton House Racing – named after a Japanese real estate firm – only lasted for two Formula One seasons in 1990 and 1991, but it had a lasting impact. Its distinctive (and unsuccessful) CG901 was designed by a young Adrian Newey, who went on to develop race and title-winning machines for Williams, McLaren and Red Bull. A notable feature of the CG901 was its narrow cockpic, designed by Newey for maximum aerodynamic benefit but which made it a tight fit for drivers. Newey himself managed to squeeze into the machine at Goodwood though.