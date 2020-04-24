Factory fresh: driving the 300,000-mile Ford Mondeo

Generally speaking, a spaceship destined for the moon is a tiny capsule stuck on the end of a huge, pointy rocket somewhere in sunny Florida. But the spaceship we’re looking at is a family hatchback at a used car dealer in West Drayton, off the M4.
In fact, it’s a 10-year-old Ford Mondeo 2.3 Ghia X auto that has done 293,000 miles, or a bit more than a spacecraft does on its way to the moon. It’s for sale at Trade Price Motors, a large used car lot at the end of an industrial estate.
Be honest – would you buy such a motor? For most of us, 60,000 miles is the cut-off. Any higher and we start to worry about component life and reselling the thing. The idea of buying one that’s done 100,000 is a stretch, but one with 293,000 miles? Pigs might fly – to the moon.
“Sixty thousand miles is most car buyers’ first sticking point,” agrees Mark Bulmer, senior valuations editor at Cap HPI. “Then it’s 100,000, but anything over 150,000 miles and condition is everything, to the extent that the price difference between a car with 200,000 miles and another with 300,000 is negligible.
“This is because modern cars can take high mileage. In fact, doing lots of miles is better for a car than doing too few when the oil doesn’t get hot enough to circulate properly. Rust used to be the big killer, but now that car makers have fixed that problem, if a high-mileage car has been serviced regularly, it’ll be fine to buy.”
Join the debate
si73
Wow, steller mileages and I
Wow, steller mileages and I thought my son's 09 twingo that I bought him with 120k miles was high, especially for a city car, my daughter's 04 fiesta was bought a few years earlier with 109k miles, both were cheap and crucially fully serviced and very clean and tidy and as such make great first cars.
Not sure how confident I would be in buying a modern diesel with these mileages, as I feel they're too complicated, that mondeos cosworth? Developed 2.3, if its the same as what I had in a 98 galaxy, is a great engine that revs really freely and sounds lovey right through its rev range without ever sounding strained, only had 143bhp in the galaxy.
typos1
si73 wrote:
I ve had 5 common rail diesels - a 2000, a 2003, a 2004 and two 2008s all bought @95,000 miles plus on them, not had any problems. Would buy another with that sort of mileage.
si73
typos1 wrote:
With the exception of the 2008 model aren't they all pre a lot of the complicated emissions control equipment that causes so many reliability issues? The 08 may well be as well, as such I too wouldn't be as concerned either, it is the modern diesels that worry me and to a similar extent the modern down sized turbo charged petrol, a small na petrol with low emissions wouldn't be of great concern to me with regard to low emission old cars, neither would a hybrid as they're proving very reliable.
CarNut170
Too low mileage is a much larger issue..
With cars designed to be driven - low mileage is a much larger issue than high mileage!
Particularly true of diesels. Wouldn't touch a 10-year old vehicle fitted with a DPF that's done UNDER 120,000 miles with a bargepole! Doing a decent number of motorway miles to allow DPF purge is essential.
Also significant low mileage suggests excessive city driving, or even being a Taxi (the worst of all things).
.
With us all trying to save the planet, people need to get over a phobia of high mileages.
Buying a used car IS saving the planet after all, producing a car sends more than year of motoring's CO2 into the atmosphere.. even for electric vehicles.
scotty5
False economy.
Let's buy that Mondeo tand save the planet. A petrol 2.3 auto Mondeo of that vintage without it's complicated DPF put out 222g/km co2 (which means it costs £325 a year to tax). You'll also struggle to see 20mpg in real-world driving. A modern 1.5 dirty diesel with it's complicated DPF produces 94g/km Co2 and should easily exceed 60mpg in real world. I'd have thought even David Attenborough would prefer the latter.
As for the Colorado! A non DPF 3.0TD produces nearly 300g/km CO2 (when new, what will it be like now?) and the owner can only dream of 20mpg - think more 15mpg. You'd need very deep pockets indeed to run the thing.
No thanks.
typos1
scotty5 wrote:
Its funny how opinion can get in the way of facts. For a start all new petrols have "complicated" particulate filters, yet you never complain about them, its only when theyre on diesels that you berate them. The fact is that running a car for as long as possible is far better for the environment than buying a new one - do you realise how many emissions manufacturing a car creates ? Obviously not. The idea that buying modern cars and scrapping old ones is better for the environment is totally unscientific nonsense, it may be good for the economy but it isnt for anything else.
xxxx
Few facts
Not all petrols have a GPF so you're factually wrong. And the ones that do aren't as complicated or expensive as DPF
Real_sluggo
Mondeo
One of the most dependable and fun motors ever released to the english motoring public. Save for the Cortina and Capri.
When ford of europe keeps the americans out of english engineering, they can actually produce quality motors.
Blokes in a shed know best!
michael knight
Real_sluggo wrote:
First and only time i expect to see Mondeo and 'fun' in the same sentence.
Citytiger
michael knight wrote:
I take it you havent driven an ST24 or an ST200 or the best of the lot the ST220, I have owned all of them, bought with my own money, and never had any problems with any of them, and had more fun than I care to remember, with ample room for the family and the dog..
