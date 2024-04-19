Cheap road tax heroes: best cars you actually want

What if you could buy cheap enthusiast cars that cost virtually nothing on road tax?
Paying road tax is never fun, and you will have to shell out £735 each year in vehicle excise duty (VED, aka road tax) on many models. There are, however, some available that allow you to scratch your enthusiast itch without hitting your monthly budget all that hard.
Models registered between 1 March 2001 and 31 March 2017 that emit less than 100g/km of CO2 incur zero VED, while even those with emissions of 120g/km incur just £35, and you will find plenty of interesting choices in these groups.
You'll find something as small as a Brabus-tuned Smart with a peppy three-pot, to a brawny six-cylinder diesel Audi, and even a hybrid supercar from the ranks at Munich.
Cars with cheap road tax
When it was facelifted, the cheapest baby Range Rover's CO2 emissions were just 113g/km and its average economy as much as 65.7mpg. It’s even ULEZ-compliant.
A manual gearbox may put a dent in the stately feel, but it’s nice enough to use and leather seats are standard, so tell any passengers you chose it for the ‘extra driving involvement’ and they won’t even know you’ve skimped by picking a car with the base engine.
