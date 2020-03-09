Top 10 best super saloons 2020

The super saloon market remains, as ever, fairly small but fiercely competitive. The German big three still have a huge presence, though perhaps not as dominating as they’ve enjoyed over the years, with changing emissions legislation having shaved away the meat of certain performance brands’ model ranges – and opened the door for others to move in.

In the last few years we’ve seen the return of Alfa Romeo to the segment. The Italian marque’s new Giulia Quadrifoglio is an epic sports saloon, and will soon be joined by even more hardcore GTA and GTAm models. It goes without saying that we’re phenomenally excited about their respective arrivals. Meanwhile, BMW’s decision to remove the standard M5 from sale in the UK sees it bumped out of the top spot, with Mercedes-AMG’s outstanding C 63 S stepping in to claim the throne.

As ever, power and performance figures are getting more and more impressive - with some of the cars in this list now churning out in excess of 600bhp. Is horsepower alone enough to grab the top spot, though?

The Mercedes-AMG C63 S has had to fend off some serious competition to land a spot in the podium of our super saloons best-of list – not least from bigger brother, the E63 S.

Gone is the phenomenal naturally aspirated 6.2-litre V8 of its predecessor, but the car’s twin-turbocharged V8 is by no means short on character or power.

While the C63’s ride is firm and unisolating, its handling is super-engaging, accurate and readily, benignly adjustable, and its steering tactile and confidence-inspiring. The automatic transmission complements the engine brilliantly.

There is a noticeable amount of road noise, but the addictive nature of its V8 powertrain more than makes up for this. This is a seriously impressive, old-school piece of kit we like very much.