A car's service history: what is it really worth?

To discover how lightly a full service history is treated, I visited a used car dealer and a franchise dealer in search of a couple of used cars out of warranty. I hoped they’d have poor service histories and wondered how the sales staff would handle the situation.
At the used car dealer, I quickly identified my target motor: a 2011- reg Audi A3 Sportback 2.0 TDI S line with 135,000 miles, priced at £4395. The salesman produced its service book, which showed only four services had been carried out: one at 21,000 miles in 2012, another at 44,000 miles at the end of the same year and a third in 2013 at 67,000 miles, all by Audi dealers, and then nothing until early 2019 when, at 130,000 miles, it was serviced by an independent garage.
Unfazed by this revelation, the salesman said he had the previous owner’s word that the car had been serviced regularly during the intervening six years and 63,000 miles. So that was all right then…
I left, pondering the meaning of service history. The Audi had some but by no means could it be described as full. In any case, I wondered, what is full service history? Is it an unbroken line of services performed every year or 12,000 miles, or at the manufacturer’s recommended intervals? Is it full only when all the minor and major services have been carried out, in addition to other periodic work? If that was the case, you’d have to scrutinise all the workshop invoices to find out exactly what was done. Amazingly, some dealers do, which is why they put a higher value on full invoice history as distinct from full service history.
On that point, a friend recently had his 2016-reg Volkswagen Scirocco TDI, which had done 33,000 miles, serviced at a VW dealership. It was due a major service, but because he’s planning to sell it in February 2020, he opted for a minor. In doing so, his vehicle missed, among other things, a change of air, fuel and pollen filters, and a thorough, wheels-off brake check.
Join the debate
Will86
Interesting article
I'm surprised the lack of a full service history is only worth £500 on a £10k car. Unless there are exceptional circumstances I wouldn't touch a car without a full history. However, I'm not surprised at the advice about a full invoice history.
My car needs its 6th and largest service this month and I was offered two prices by the main dealer - the minimum necessary (oil change + brake fluid & filters) or the full scheduled service (including spark plugs & gearbox oil). Either would get me a stamp but only one would be adhering to the schedule. Now my car is under the mileage requirement for the extra work so there is nothing underhand about the dealer's offer but goes to show the need to check the invoices.
What concerned me though was the lack of consistency between main dealers over what work needed doing. I called another for a quote and was told the gearbox oil doesn't need doing but the fuel filter does. There is no service schedule in the handbook (only intervals) so how am I, or indeed any future owner, meant to know what work needs doing and when?
tecey
join & earn
tecey
join & earn
Peter Cavellini
Right stuff...
Hopefully readers here will pass on the info from this article,and I think the motoring trade should agree a code of conduct to be strictly adhered to, independent Garages need to agree to do what the service book says, or it’ll still end up with this vision of a Mechanic sucking through his Teeth trying to baffle you with things that don’t need doing or missing out jobs to save time and money, that last statement may not be liked ,but potential customers do think this. Is there a body which do snap inspections of Garages?
Peter Cavellini.
Pietro Cavolonero
History is important?!
baffling teeth indeed?! though what you make of a full history but no stamp collection indeed befuddles and confuses my kind indeed
thesecretdriver
Service books
Worth pointing out that most new cars don't come with them anymore.
Deputy
Service history not that important in 2019
In the 1970's when a service history meant belt changes, gaskets, timing checks etc maybe they were important and also oil changes meant you removed bits of metal from part wear inside that could cause damage. Now, they are just oil changes and modern part tolerances mean no significant metal comes off internally anyway. I'd happily buy a car with no service history, save some money and do an oil change on day 1. Like most things car dealer related, they are stuck in the '70s!
fellwalker
Service history still important
Then there is the other side when the main dealer advises a pollen filter change and air conditioning gas recharge - but when you contact the manufacturer they say it isn't needed or recommended at that age.
I asked the manufacturer for a schedule of what work needed doing and when, because my service book didn't fully explain. They said they did not have such a list to give me. It would all be in updates sent to their service agents!
One service item related to the timing belt, which if not changed at 4 years could lead to catastrophic engine failure, which would then not be covered by warranty. Sorry @Deputy
scotty5
best solution of all is...
Good article and I'm sure the experience ar Renault is typical. Informing you his car runs 40,000 miles without an oil change doesn't surprise me from someone who'd sell their own granny to gain a sale.
Service stamps, electronic records? They've always been pretty useless as they tell you nothing anything other than a service has taken place. Best and easiest solution of all is to simply retain the invoices which will list the items used on that service. And no worries if you do go to indi garages - no need to sign up to BMW's scheme, just keep the invoice. Even if you service the car yourself, keep all the receipts and any parts that were changed.
Had my 2yr old car serviced last year by manufacturer but I'll be damned if I'm paying them £40 for a pollen filter. So the fixed price service was reduced by £40 and I bought the exact same filter and fitted it myself for £9. The receipt for that filter + receipt of service is tucked safely away with the V5C.
Add your comment