Behind the wheel of the ultimate Caterham track car

At the start, the car’s in a fairly standard set-up. It’s weighed at 641kg, on Academy race dampers with a standard ride height, and running 15in rims, with no front but a stiff rear anti-roll bar. There are some videos of the new Seven on Palmer’s website and, I suspect, they were shot with it in this form, because it looks hilariously oversteery. Sure enough, the car wants to swap ends as soon as you look at the steering wheel and body movements are too noticeable.

A change of tyre makes it more drivable, but the quickest and most progressive is Nankang’s AR-1 track day tyre, though it feels like the tyres have too much performance for the chassis’ relatively soft set-up.

The ensuing mechanical tweaks make a bigger difference; the car is lowered, and race dampers and firmer springs are fitted. Palmer’s engineers clearly have an idea of where they think the car will go with these changes, but it’s gratifying that Palmer and I both prefer the set-up as they work through the iterations.

The car gets both faster and more predictable, but no less playful, and in the end, lowered with roll bars disconnected, is possibly the best Caterham I’ve ever driven. The engine’s broad powerband means you’re never left out of the rev-range, and the gearbox and its calibration are superb, letting you concentrate entirely on the handling. One final tweak reduces castor, and therefore steering weight, with no notable loss in steering feel.

The result is a really wonderful Caterham. The only time I might have had more fun in one was in a Supersport around the Rye House kart track. But this is, objectively and subjectively, better set up.

“Ultimately, we want the sort of set-up that, if you said ‘do you want to go and do 20 laps’, you’d just jump in and go,” says Palmer. Between us, we complete 104 laps. And I can’t think of a time when I wouldn’t want another 20.