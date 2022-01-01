Autocar's motoring plans and predictions for 2022

It's never easy to predict what will happen in the automotive industry, but when you also have to factor in the effects of an ongoing global pandemic and worldwide semiconductor shortage, and it's really anyone's guess as to how the next twelve months will unfold.

That hasn't stopped our writers from taking a stab at it, though. Here are their predictions, plus a list of things you should try and do yourself in 2022.

Our predictions for 2022

The last few car firms yet to do so will set all-electrified deadlines

Just eight years until you can no longer go out and buy a new car that does the whole ‘suck, squeeze, bang, blow’ thing – and many car firms have already pledged to stop building them. But we’re still waiting to hear when some industry giants, including BMW, Toyota, Nissan and Land Rover, will make the switch to all-electric line-ups, so 2022 could bring a flurry of announcements.

The Emira will kick-start a resurgence for Lotus

How many times have we heard that before? Just how many false dawns have there been for Lotus? On how many occasions have we predicted that this time it will be different? For decades the future of Hethel’s answer to Maranello has hung in the balance, each new model launched, or each fresh boss installed at the helm being the one that will steer the brand away from the last-chance saloon. And yet this time the shoots of recovery really do look permanent – and for proof you need only look to the new Emira.

Yes, the all-electric, 2000bhp Evija has been stealing the headlines, but that’s a £2 million plaything that’ll be built in button numbers. The Emira, on the other hand, is the real deal.

It looks the part for a start, while the mechanical specification – aluminium construction, double-wishbone suspension all-round and the option of a howling V6 engine – and the price (slated to start at a Porsche Cayman-baiting £59,995) all point to it being the finest Norfolk newbie since the Elise stole our hearts in 1996.