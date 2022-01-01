Autocar's motoring plans and predictions for 2022

It's never easy to predict what will happen in the automotive industry, but when you also have to factor in the effects of an ongoing global pandemic and worldwide semiconductor shortage, and it's really anyone's guess as to how the next twelve months will unfold.
That hasn't stopped our writers from taking a stab at it, though. Here are their predictions, plus a list of things you should try and do yourself in 2022.
Our predictions for 2022
The last few car firms yet to do so will set all-electrified deadlines
Just eight years until you can no longer go out and buy a new car that does the whole ‘suck, squeeze, bang, blow’ thing – and many car firms have already pledged to stop building them. But we’re still waiting to hear when some industry giants, including BMW, Toyota, Nissan and Land Rover, will make the switch to all-electric line-ups, so 2022 could bring a flurry of announcements.
The Emira will kick-start a resurgence for Lotus
How many times have we heard that before? Just how many false dawns have there been for Lotus? On how many occasions have we predicted that this time it will be different? For decades the future of Hethel’s answer to Maranello has hung in the balance, each new model launched, or each fresh boss installed at the helm being the one that will steer the brand away from the last-chance saloon. And yet this time the shoots of recovery really do look permanent – and for proof you need only look to the new Emira.
Yes, the all-electric, 2000bhp Evija has been stealing the headlines, but that’s a £2 million plaything that’ll be built in button numbers. The Emira, on the other hand, is the real deal.
It looks the part for a start, while the mechanical specification – aluminium construction, double-wishbone suspension all-round and the option of a howling V6 engine – and the price (slated to start at a Porsche Cayman-baiting £59,995) all point to it being the finest Norfolk newbie since the Elise stole our hearts in 1996.
Out of London, with dreadful public services, there is no alternative but to drive. Constantly. We chalk up a 1000 a month even in the Pandemic. That's two five minute fillups of my Ionic hybrid a month. It would be at least 5 one hour stops in an EV in winter as Victorian streets don't lend themselves to off road charging. The range argument ignores the reality that you have to constantly plan ahead and find the time to charge if you can't do it at home.
When there is an EV that will give me 400 mile range, I'll be interested. But at the moment why would I give up on my Ionic?
Happy new year!
Genuine question to the Autocar team:
How can you not understand the significant scalability advantage which Chinese manufacturers and Tesla have over legacy auto makers? It is simply not possible for legacy manufacturers to compete until they ramp-up to at least a million vehicles per year with roughly 70kWh per vehicle in the near future for their economies of scale to be in the same ballpark. If your battery cost predictions come true (which I think they will, due to higher material costs), then legacy auto has even more to worry about.
Additionally, they will need to completely switch/re-train their workforce and re-gear all of their factories in order to streamline their EV transition. That is not small task, and will add billions to their existing dept. The best legacy auto can do is keep their heads above the water, which I believe VW may do thanks to Diess. The others, not so much.
Mark my words - China and Tesla will be leading the industry into the next decade. Legacy auto will either reduce in size significantly, merge with other makers, or go bankrupt.
On a more fun note, I hope George will beat Lewis this year. His Merc 2020 debut was very promising, considering he had to shoehorn himself into an unfamiliar car and outperformed Bottas. With the big 2022 rule changes, I think he has a chance to keep up, or even beat Lewis this year. Wishful thinking though.
Electric cars will continue to take market share but the lack of chargers will become an issue that could slow this.
Jaguar has to unveil its plans this year, unless JLR sell the brand but personally speaking I think Tata will look to merge JLR with another company. It’s clear both brands need a bigger partner. My bet is Stellantis will be that Partner or BMW