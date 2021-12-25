Autocar's 2021 Christmas quiz

We've been busy in the office compiling some of the most obscure bits of car trivia we can remember and turning them into a fifty-question quiz. If you want to see how many you got right, or if you want to simply cheat, the answers can be found after each round of ten questions.

Questions

01) BMW's Dingolfing factory was originally the HQ of which now-defunct manufacturer?

02) Which is the only other make other than Mercedes to have offered AMG-badged models?

03) Why is the emblem of Abarth a scorpion?

04) When was the 'priority to the right' rule for roundabouts introduced in the UK?

05) Who was the first British driver to win a grand prix?

06) Who had an agreement to save Sunbeam from liquidation but was beaten to it by Rootes?

07) At launch, how much was the leather interior on a Polestar 2?

08) Where is the highest paved road in Europe?

09) What was the original chassis numbering system for the Jaguar D-Type?

10) Which Bentley "Blower" was the only one to win a race in period?

Answers 1) Glas 2) Mitsubishi 3) Founder Carlo Abarth’s zodiac sign was Scorpio 4) 1966 5) Dario Resta for Peugeot in the 1916 American Grand Prix. Half-points for Selwyn Francis Edge, who won the 1902 Gordon Bennett Cup (kind of a GP); and Charles Rolls, who won the 1906 Tourist Trophy (widely accepted as the first GP season) 6) Jaguar (then known as SS Cars) 7) £4000 8) Sierra Nevada mountains 9) XKC 401 - XKC 405, XKD 406 0) Chassis UU 5871 - the Birkin Single-Seater