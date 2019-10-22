Autocar readers visit Mini Oxford plant for exclusive Paddy Hopkirk Q&A

To judge by the 1000 gleaming Minis that roll daily from the famous Cowley car factory, nowadays rechristened Plant Oxford by its BMW owners, you’d have very little clue to the fact that these premises are the site of the UK’s oldest car factory.

Neither would you know that the first owner, William Morris, later Lord Nuffield, converted an old military academy to make cars here – and adopted Henry Ford’s mass-production techniques there for his Bullnose Morris Oxford cars just four years after they were more famously introduced in Dearborn.

These facts, along with the knowledge that Plant Oxford has been making motor vehicles continuously all these years, were just part of the fascinating knowledge shared with a 60-strong group of Autocar loyalists who joined our latest Subscriber Extra event on a recent Friday morning.

First they toured the factory’s body shop and final assembly plant and then they met Monte Carlo Rally legend and Mini hero Paddy Hopkirk – who gave a highly amusing talk about his extraordinary life and times before taking 20 minutes of questions that were just as lively. The session ended with a tasty lunch.