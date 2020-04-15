Autocar Lunchbox: VW brings back the bus, Britain's first Japanese car and more

It’s everyone’s favourite part of the working day, lunchtime, and you’re no doubt craving a hefty dose of car-related content.
So we’ve revived our Autocar Lunchbox feature to bring you our favourite videos, stories, photos, quotes and more all in one place. Here are today’s picks:
HOT NEWS
You wait ages for a Buzz...
The MPV segment has become a little stagnant of late, with attention shifting to the burgeoning crossover segment in its place, but Volkswagen has a plan to inject some much-needed pizazz into the people carrier market. The electric ID Buzz ‘Microbus’, due in 2022, will indirectly replace the Touran and reinvigorate the MPV segment through "emotional" design, according to the company’s board member for R&D, Frank Welsch. After all, the 1950s Type 2 Microbus was the original people carrier…
