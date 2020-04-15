Autocar Lunchbox: VW brings back the bus, Britain's first Japanese car and more

We round up our hottest stories, pictures and videos for you to devour in your lunch break
Felix Page Autocar writer
15 April 2020

It’s everyone’s favourite part of the working day, lunchtime, and you’re no doubt craving a hefty dose of car-related content. 

So we’ve revived our Autocar Lunchbox feature to bring you our favourite videos, stories, photos, quotes and more all in one place. Here are today’s picks:

HOT NEWS

You wait ages for a Buzz...

The MPV segment has become a little stagnant of late, with attention shifting to the burgeoning crossover segment in its place, but Volkswagen has a plan to inject some much-needed pizazz into the people carrier market. The electric ID Buzz ‘Microbus’, due in 2022, will indirectly replace the Touran and reinvigorate the MPV segment through "emotional" design, according to the company’s board member for R&D, Frank Welsch. After all, the 1950s Type 2 Microbus was the original people carrier…

Our Verdict

Volkswagen Touran

Volkswagen Touran

Volkswagen chases the discerning family buyer with a new seven-seat MPV

Advertisement
Advertisement

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week

Volkswagen ID Buzz to be new-age Touran

VIDEO OF THE DAY

A lateral move

Ever wondered how to drift? Wonder no more. We borrow an Aston Martin Vantage, a former drifting world record holder and a deserted Silverstone race track, and give you a step-by-step lesson in how to slide!

PHOTO OF THE DAY

We want to hear from you!

What was the first car you ever owned? You can probably remember it like it was yesterday, but could you write about it? To help give readers a chance to show off their writing (and to help you pass the time while the UK is on lockdown) we're running a 'My First Car' competition. Steve Cropley welcomed the opportunity to regale us with tales of his own - a 1948 Ford V8 ‘Beetleback’, which gave him an early taste of freedom until it blew up in quite spectacular fashion.

Competition: Tell us about your first car and be featured on Autocar

 

 

QUOTE OF THE DAY

Off-road? Of course

"The G in the GLA name stands for the German word Gelände, meaning terrain. And having experienced the new GLA away from the bitumen, we can vouch for the limited off-road qualities of 4Matic models, which come as standard with a so-called Off-Road Engineering Package."

Advertisement

Crossover critics are always quick to point out that compact SUVs can very rarely hold their own anywhere but on solid Tarmac, so the new Mercedes GLA’s ability to traverse challenging terrain is refreshing. Greg Kable has been driving the new 250 4 Matic variant ahead of the model’s arrival in UK dealerships later this year.

Mercedes-Benz GLA 250 4Matic 2020 review

FROM THE ARCHIVE

Leading the charge

What was the first Japanese car to be sold in the UK? Clue: it arrived in early 1965. A Toyota, perhaps? The Corona arrived in 1965, yes, but it wasn't the first. It must be a Datsun, then? Nope – 1968. A Suzuki? Again, no. Try the Compagno, from the independent little Daihatsu company. Offered as a Berlina saloon, an estate and a cute Spider convertible, it began what Autocar described as the "long-threatened" Japanese "invasion" of our auto market.

Throwback Thursday 1965: the first Japanese car sold in the UK

 

POPULAR OPINION

Model student

Matt Prior reckons his family was responsible for fostering his love of cars. His dad worked at an army base where they fixed trucks and tanks and Stalwarts and Land Rovers and he still remembers the heady smell of the sheds they kept the tanks in. But it was a Tamiya radio-controlled car that really convinced him he wanted to work in motoring. 

How I fell in love with cars: Matt Prior​

Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
1

david RS

7 April 2020

The nicest 5 series ? Especially the 535 i and M5 pre-facelift.

 

 

Add your comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week