McLaren 620R 2020 UK review

A few years back, McLaren entered the lucrative GT4 race arena and its 570S-based race car has done fine business ever since, winning on four continents and selling in triple-digit quantities.

I raced one at Spa and loved all bar two aspects: first, GT4 regs pegged its engine back to a tepid 430bhp just to give the others a chance; and once done, I had to leave it at the track.

Both of which problems this new 620R is here to solve. In broadest-brush terms, it is a street-legal GT4 car with an engine wound up to 610bhp. Contrary to what you might think, it is not a 600LT turned up to 11 but a distinct programme aimed at bringing as much of the GT4 experience to the street as possible without it being hideous to drive, which, with race-grade ground clearance, spring rate and suspension camber, the GT4 would likely be.

With a replacement due in the spring, it is also the last of the Sports Series McLarens. Just 225 will be built, down from the 350 originally mooted because, says McLaren, Covid-19 has delayed production and it needs the line for the new car. However, it is also true that, at £250,000 before extras, the 620R is by no means sold out.

Key attributes include fitment of the GT4’s two manually adjustable passive shock absorbers (with 32 clicks for bump and rebound), bespoke springs and bars, solid top mounts and the option of a bespoke Pirelli slick in addition to standard Trofeo R rubber.

The adjustable rear wing is essentially the GT4’s with softened radii for homologation purposes, while a new front bumper, splitter and (carbonfibre) bonnet contribute to 185kg of downforce at 150mph.

Inside, there are race harnesses as well as inertia-reel belts and carbon used for elements such as the shift paddles, steering wheel spokes and centre console. The lightest dry weight for the car is 1282kg.